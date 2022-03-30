The Blood of Dawnwalker - Video Preview

We've checked out Rebel Wolves' new RPG once more, and while we didn't get to play, we're much more excited for The Blood of Dawnwalker after this demo.
"As you, my dear RPG lover, might remember, when I first saw The Blood of Dawnwalker at Gamescom last year, it was a hands-off demo. So, when Gamereactor was invited to visit the den of the rebel wolves in Warsaw, I thought this was it. Time to play as Coen, mage by day, vampire by night. Alas, no. As we were pre-briefed, you won't play this time either."
"What first sounded like a bummer, quickly became the opposite. The guided demo went from should we be worried, to okay, we need to play this as soon as possible. The build showed a clear evolution from last year's beta, and a better look at it's narrative sandbox, branching quests, real consequences, and the way the world reacts to your choices."
"Two question marks remain, can it maintain this variety across the 30 in-game days, and what about that open world? We saw shrines as teleportation points and skill honing stations, no mounts, but Coen can shapeshift into a wolf for faster travel, because why not of course. We also saw the larger map, supposedly full of ancient ruins, but we still don't know how the adventure will spread out once you leave Lazlea. Now, let's cut to the chase. Unlike last year's day 9 demo, focused on setting, abilities, combat and investigation, this first hour and change introduced Coen, his family, his impossible choices, and just how harsh the consequences can be. The graphics look more polished, and the directional combat felt more fluid after last year's feedback. And that's why we wonder if the game can keep this quality in the long run. For an open world with ever changing outcomes, these first steps look so damn well directed at times, that it almost felt like a typical God of War style, tightly scripted single player action adventure game."
"Coen is a young man living through pestilence and famine in the valley of Sangora in the Carpathians. He used to work in the mines where silver dust gave him Argyria, a detail that seems key to his condition as a Dawnwalker. Soon enough, Coen ends up infected by the vampires and the big call becomes clear, fight for humanity or embrace the curse to save your family. And this doesn't sound like a decision you make near the end, it starts on day one. Lunka, your little sister, disappears in the tutorial. Your mother, Esme, is ill and the first time you control Coen, you must decide whether to fetch herbs for her or not."
"If you don't, and the rebel wolves deliberately didn't, she's brutally murdered and eaten alive after showing weakness to Kainaz Brensis, the Vrakir Lord of this land. Brensis may have removed taxes and cured the villagers illnesses, but he rules with a thirsty iron hand and only asks for one regular donation in return, a pint of blood once every moon."
"Blood so thin it tastes like water, he says of Esme's weakness. That single moment showed real consequence, you can kill important NPCs, choose how to tackle quests and decide who you support. The idea is to uncover secrets, fight alone or with unlikely allies, experiment and watch the world respond. To me, it felt like My Beloved Dishonored, but in a much more RPG-ish fashion."
"And what did you do, you bad ADHD stun, instead of healing your poor mother? Well, time is always tempting you away. You can supposedly make the right choices each day to keep everyone alive, including your father Peter, your little brother Myrto and your older sister Yana, but it already looks much easier if you give in and embrace your vampire abilities at night."
"Instead of collecting herbs, the devs followed side quests. They ignored a lady in distress called Gremla, later executed at Father Florin's blood mass and instead chose to save a missing pig, because why not? Consequences must be illustrated somehow.The pig was in the custody of a castaway. Helping him move time forward then came combat, directional attacks, manual dodges and stamina consuming auto parries. Once the man was punched down and the pig chased down, wolves appeared, showing no sympathy for Coen, despite any remote kinship. And the best part? The pig still ends up slaughtered and eaten for dinner by its true owner, who was already sharpening his blade when we delivered it. An ironically hilarious touch made even better because you can choose whether or not to join the meal."
"The second detour involved Lazar, a missing brother who was still alive because we arrived early enough. His rescue leads to ancient ruins and an alternative mini-boss, the Forgotten Guardian, a dead man somehow brought back to life, with unblockable attacks for those relying too much on an auto parry. If I had to fight that thing, I'd piss myself, says our rescue lead. And that's a whole mission you can miss entirely if you spend your time elsewhere."
"Coen also gained a lot of personality here. This prologue helped. He goes from a weak, scared young man to someone starting to understand the monster inside him. The blood mass, events feel tense and believable, and the other vampires introduced in the opening look ready to axe, as Brenn says his cooperlings."
"Later things escalate. Coen clashes with his former Silvermine colleagues, while his grieving, reckless father gets himself into danger. Peter ends up missing too, and this is when Coen starts struggling with his new Vrakiri powers. And we love the moment when Coen feels tempted to devour his friend Castel, as he lies covered in tasty, smelly blood. A full leg will do for now, as a tapper appetiser."
"Some decisions will or won't be available depending on your blood hunger. If it gets bad enough, the hunger can decide for you, signalled by a red frame on screen. And yes that means you can unwillingly kill friends and foes when you need a refill.With more vampire powers unlocked, Coen looks less human, uses claws in combat and grows fangs. He deals with annoying golem like creatures in caves, and uses shadow step and plane shift."
"The latter lets him walk on walls like Spidey, and Chloride lets him slide down walls instead.The final night combat featured Vrakiri Bannerettes guarding a burning house alongside Vladimir, a former friend and now very untrusting colleague.Would a monster reason with you? Coen asks, trying to humanise himself, who can in fact give in to the hunger before it becomes automatic."
"And then came the icing on the cake, the final showdown with Brennsis. The Kainaz stretches Pyrrha's face to exploit his own son's thirst. Will Coen quench it on his father?Even this early it's time to face Brennsis himself, a thousand year old experienced Roman soldier. Coen is no match for him, but his silver-dusted Dawnwalker blood tastes wrong, and the sun is about to rise, leading Brennsis away."
"I should slice you open and study your entrails, Brennsis shouts, and our protagonist ends up pinned to a tree with a stake.How will he be saved? We'll know soon enough, hopefully when we finally get to play the game ourselves. For now, I can only applaud the unique, genuinely role-playing things the blood of Dawnwalker is bringing to the table. If it holds up across the full adventure like it does in this prologue, this could become something very special for genre fans."