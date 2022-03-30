GRTV News - PlayStation confirms new DRM that will require monthly check-in

Will you be willing to check in monthly online to keep your games?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology and entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"So without further ado today, we're talking about an unfortunate policy change it seems to PlayStation with a new DRM that essentially, as Marcus writes here, requires a monthly check-in for people who purchase games digitally.So nowadays, we're all quite aware of the fact that in a way, we don't buy the full game and the ownership of the game when we buy something digitally."
"We essentially buy a license from Sony or Steam or Xbox or whoever that says, hey, I'm buying the license to play this game for as long as I want and most of the time, that sort of works in a very similar way to just straight up buying a product.You know, you'll just get the license and you won't have to worry about it once you've got the game installed, this, that and the other, so you don't really need the internet connection to install it and most of the time these days, people do have an internet connection that's quite steady, especially if you're buying video games digitally and if you're buying games, I would even say in the modern era, if you don't have a regular internet connection, that seems like something that feels like you're limiting yourself quite a bit."
"However, a lot of people don't like the idea that they don't get to own their games and play them whenever they want, which is completely fair enough, considering you've paid good money for that product and now, as we see, Sony has officially confirmed this was something that was initially thought to be a glitch or a bug or something like that, but they've confirmed that as of the new firmware update, brought about in March 2026, games will no longer have offline functionality after 30 days if you don't re-check in, basically, as Marcus writes, as sort of a digital handshake with Sony via the PSN and PlayStation Network via an internet connection."
"So you might end up with your license getting revoked or until that internet connection is restored if you pass that 30 day period and setting a console as your primary console, so say if you like game share with someone or anything like that, if you set up a console as your primary console, that still won't bypass this."
"That means that you have to log in every 30 days at least or you will lose the license until you log in, basically.So if you are without an internet connection, without a PlayStation Network connection for that length of time, you will essentially be not owning your games."
"It's very, very concerning for a lot of people that you can effectively lose your games that easily and the licenses can be taken away from you.Again, as Marcus notes here, it's very much something that is only applied to digital purchases, so if you buy your games physically, I think you're fine on this, but it's worth knowing as well because nowadays even with discs, you put the disc in and you're still required to do a digital download, so you need the internet connection anyway."
"So this is obviously going to be very controversial.We've not heard anything official from Sony because this obviously comes via PlayStation support, so it's not like a big Sony head honcho making this clear or anything like that."
"So considering the lack of popularity for this, we'll have to see whether Sony doubles down on it or whether they're willing to make a change.But yeah, let me know what you think about this, whether you're going to be potentially even switching up on PlayStation because of this, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news."
"Goodbye."