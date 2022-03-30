GRTV News - Crimson Desert's developers have been treated to a bonus

All following the game's immense success since debut.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Crimson Desert again, because the incredibly popular game has been, well, incredibly popular, and typically when you see a game come out and prove to be an incredibly popular experience, it often transfer, or it often feeds back to the developers themselves, and you end up seeing those who were involved in making the game rewarded, particularly over in Korea, where we saw it happen with Stellar Blade from developer ShiftUp, but yes, we're going to be having a look at this today, it's quite an interesting one this, because it's quite a hefty bonus that the developers over at Pearl Abyss are getting for the success of Crimson Desert."
"Yeah, all Crimson Desert developers have been treated to a hefty bonus, it's not just shareholders who are happy with the success, the creators are also benefiting from this.So unless you've been living under a rock this spring, you've surely heard that Crimson Desert has been a smash hit, racking up both high ratings and strong sales."
"Just under two weeks ago it was confirmed that the game had surpassed 5 million copies sold.This isn't just good news for us gamers, the studio's owners, and the publisher, pleasantly enough, it's also a win for the employees."
"Korean outlet MTN reports that Pearl Abyss will generously share the game's profits and all employees, over 700 people have been granted a bonus of 5 million won.That's roughly 2,800 pound or 3,700 euros, so it's a substantial boost to their vacation funds."
"Pearl Abyss CEO Hyojin Young commented on the move as follows after translation, I express my deep respect and gratitude for the hard work each of you has put into creating a product that the world is enthusiastic about, and I am paying an anniversary bonus for reaching 5 million games sold to all employees who quietly fulfilled their roles in their respective positions."
"Unfortunately, it's not every day we get to report on giant gaming companies that treat their employees well, but it's certainly heartwarming to do so when we get the chance.The Crimson Desert thing to me is fascinating because, again, this game has been in development for enough time and it's a proper AAA title, there was a lot of people that worked on it, which means that the cost of the game wasn't cheap, they did some really extravagant marketing things over the years, you'd have to say that the marketing fees for the game wasn't cheap and it sold well so far, but I don't think, I mean, you never know what the financial sort of bracket that the game exists in is, but I don't think it's sold as astronomically well as you would expect for a bonus like this to happen, which to me shows that the Pearl Abyss and the CEO are particularly developer-focused and developer-first and that they're doing what they can to keep these talented individuals happy and comfortable at the studio they work, because again, you know, if it sold 12 million copies or something of that, you'd say, oh, that's been an unbelievable financial success, but when you're paying 700 people full salaries over the space of probably four years at least, as well as a marketing fee where they're putting dragons on top of the Empire State Building, AI-generated dragons, I think, or digital ones, granted, but still dragons, as well as filling up enormous booths in major conventions like at Gamescom, then you'd have to say that they spent a lot of money on this game and maybe five million copies isn't quite enough to be regarded as an immense sort of financial success for the developer yet, but it's selling well, it's continuing to sell well, it's only been out now for five weeks and it's sold five million copies and it's seemingly having pretty good legs, and also, as well, because it's a single-player game, it doesn't really matter now, people, you know, they can continue to sell it for the years to come, a bit like what Remedy does with the Alan Wake series, or just games in general, they're not so worried about the launch sales of the game, they're worried about the legs of the game and how it will continue to sell in the future, and I get the feeling that Pearl Abyss kind of treats Crimson Desert in the same way, it's not the same as what they're doing with Black Desert Online, I think that's the emo they made, where it's all about player retention, this game is all about just getting people to check it out, and so far they've done that, it's sold lots of copies, it will continue to sell lots of copies, the big question is how many will it sell over its first year, because if it's already sold five million over its first five weeks, selling ten million over the course of a full year is probably not out of the question, especially when you look at, you know, we've got a summer that's a little bit flat at the moment, there are a few big games, but there's not like a huge amount of them, and then it's going to get to obviously, to winter, and everyone's going to be either playing GTA or something else, and maybe that something else will be Crimson Desert, as people continue to explore and follow this game, but anyway, the point is, the game's been a success so far, and, well, in a very positive turn of events, the people who are reaping the benefits of that success are not just the executives and the publisher, but it's also the developers themselves, who've been treated to lovely little rewards."
"Hopefully that will continue to happen, and hopefully the game will continue to sell, and the developers will continue to get supported for their immense work, and maybe what's happened over at Korea will eventually transition over to Western culture, where we, you know, we see developers celebrated in this way. But yeah, that's the time that I have, I'll be back maybe tomorrow, maybe tomorrow, depends what time I can put something together, if not Thursday, so stay tuned for that, and otherwise, yeah, hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all on the next one."