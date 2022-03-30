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Videos
Power Ballad - Official Trailer 2
Power Ballad - Official Trailer 2 video
Published 2026-04-27 15:58
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Movie trailers
House of the Dragon Season 3 - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 27th of April 2026 at 16:50
Power Ballad - Official Trailer 2
on the 27th of April 2026 at 15:58
The Sheep Detectives - Official Trailer 2
on the 27th of April 2026 at 15:57
Funny AF with Kevin Hart: The Roast of Marshawn Lynch - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:28
Swapped - Meeting Boogle - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:28
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 4 Official Teaser
on the 26th of April 2026 at 21:46
Spider-Noir - Authentic Black & White Trailer
on the 26th of April 2026 at 14:58
Off Campus S1 - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 24th of April 2026 at 07:29
The Roast of Kevin Hart - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 24th of April 2026 at 07:29
On The Roam - Season 2 - Official Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 24th of April 2026 at 07:29
Star City - Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 24th of April 2026 at 07:29
The Legend of Vox Machina - Season 4 Official Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2026 at 16:35
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Videos
GRTV News - Rumour: Ubisoft will look at creating more Assassin's Creed remakes
on the 27th of April 2026 at 14:01
GRTV News - Could PlayStation introduce an online-DRM system?
on the 27th of April 2026 at 08:03
Masters of Albion - Livestream Replay
on the 24th of April 2026 at 18:51
GRTV News - "Almost every big studio is using genAI," claims journalist and insider
on the 24th of April 2026 at 18:48
GRTV News - Xbox is making a comeback following Microsoft Gaming being sunset
on the 24th of April 2026 at 08:33
FUR Squadron Phoenix - Pedro "Silvaraptor" Silva MAD Games Show Interview
on the 23rd of April 2026 at 12:30
GRTV News - Miyamoto was shocked by the reviews for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
on the 23rd of April 2026 at 08:00
Vampire Crawlers - Livestream Replay
on the 22nd of April 2026 at 17:55
GRTV News - The Last of Us and Indiana Jones actor Troy Baker wants to step into game development
on the 22nd of April 2026 at 14:15
Locomochi - Jon Gomez MAD Games Show Interview
on the 22nd of April 2026 at 13:09
A new PEGI for new game sensitivities and audiences - Jennifer Wacrenier MAD Games Show Interview
on the 22nd of April 2026 at 12:59
A storybook feathery transformation - The Day I Became a Bird Interview with Passion Pictures
on the 22nd of April 2026 at 12:09
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Trailers
PowerWash Simulator 2 - Star Wars Pack
on the 27th of April 2026 at 16:35
Sprawl Zero - Enter the Sprawl (PS5)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:30
Mistfall Hunter - Solemn Needles Reveal Trailer
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:30
APHELION - Ariane log - Coming Soon
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:30
Kettlebell: Inferno Hotel - Gameplay Trailer (PS4)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:25
Kalanoro - Reveal Trailer
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:25
BrokenLore: Don't Play - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:24
VIRTUA FIGHTER 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage - Nintendo Switch 2 ACCOLADES TRAILER
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:24
Morbid Metal - Roadmap Trailer - What's coming up next!
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:24
Disgaea Mayhem - Release Date Announcement Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:16
Oblitacrater - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:16
Infinity Nikki - Version 2.5 [Where All Souls Return] Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of April 2026 at 07:16
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Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
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