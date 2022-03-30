GRTV News - Rumour: Ubisoft will look at creating more Assassin's Creed remakes

If Black Flag: Resynced sells well, we could soon be in an era of AC remakes.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, previews, mood reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Today we're talking about, if I can get the window capture up, we're talking about Assassin's Creed Black Flag Recinct and a potential future for more Assassin's Creed remakes if this one does well. Now this probably sounds a bit obvious but considering the way that Ubisoft has acted as of late, it can be quite difficult to say whether they're going to do the most likely thing on the cards but we do know that there are other developers and other publishers out there who make a lot of money from going over their past games that have released well, had great critical and fan responses and then remaking them for a modern audience. Capcom is probably the best example as they've been killing it with the Resident Evil remakes and they not only just sort of update the graphics and give us perhaps a bit of refreshed gameplay but they really do make it a completely new experience and it seems that that's what Ubisoft is going for with Assassin's Creed Black Flag Recinct. As I said in this article here, we've seen other pieces of media do quite well, we've seen other Assassin's Creed games do quite well with a bit of touching up here and there. Assassin's Creed the Ezio Collection has a visual refresh for example Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered but with Black Flag Recinct we're getting a new combat system, we're getting upgraded parkour, we're getting massively upgraded visuals, all that and more."
"And then Insider Gaming points to the fact that if Black Flag does well then there are rumours that Ubisoft is definitely going to be looking at its back catalogue and MP First even reports that Ubisoft could be going as far as to already be working on a remake of the original Assassin's Creed. I personally would also like to see them go for newer games as well, things like the Ezio games could be once again repackaged into a new collection but with the Recinct treatment Assassin's Creed 3 probably deserves another look I think in terms of updated graphics and things like that because again Assassin's Creed 3 introduced us to the naval combat that made Ubisoft immediately pivot to making Black Flag, sorry not pivot but they made Black Flag as famous as it is today and made Skull & Bones seem a great idea at the time of its development. However there's also plenty of other games that you could go for, I wouldn't say that any of the recently released RPG Assassin's Creed should be getting this type of remake treatment, things like anything from Origins to Valhalla to Shadows, obviously considering Shadows only released last year, but say something like Unity or Syndicate those are really quite recent games, although they didn't release a decade ago at this point, but they could still definitely do with a touch-up especially in Unity's case for example because the launch still keeps the reputation of that game quite far down. Which Assassin's Creed game would you want to see get the Recinct treatment after Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag? Do you think that Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag will sell well? Are you planning on buying it? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GIT news, goodbye!"