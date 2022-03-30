GRTV News - Could PlayStation introduce an online-DRM system?

A new rumour suggests it could be on the way.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a rumour that started circulating as of recently in regards to PlayStation and what they might be doing to sort of put in some extra restrictions in regards to online or digital games."
"So the rumour basically goes to say that in the future PlayStation may require a 30 day online check-in otherwise you lose your sort of online games because a lot of the games that we own, the digital games we say, we don't actually own them, you just sort of pay for a licence for them which means they can be revoked pretty much any time."
"And it probably, if you read the terms and conditions of every game you buy they probably say somewhere in there that, you know, they can revoke the licence whenever they want.Nobody really cares. But perhaps they will start caring if this comes into effect which, to be honest, I think is doubtful."
"So yeah, rumour PlayStation may require 30 day online check-ins for digital games if true players who stay offline too long might temporarily lose access to their purchased titles.So reports currently circulating online claim that Sony and PlayStation are set to introduce a new system for digital games on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that will require a regular internet connection."
"According to the rumours, a check-in will be required at least every 30 days otherwise the licence risks becoming temporarily inactive.In other words, the game will become unplayable.The rumour states that newly purchased digital games may require online check-in every 30 days."
"If the console isn't connected within that period, the licence could be revoked temporarily.It does not affect older purchasers.The usual primary console setting allegedly does not bypass this requirement.In other words, this isn't about a constant internet connection but rather a variation of what Xbox and Microsoft would have attempted to launch alongside the ill-fated Xbox One under DOM Matrix leadership."
"Simply put, the console must log in and perform a digital handshake at regular intervals if you want to use your digitally purchased games.So far, however, this is completely unconfirmed information, so take it with a grain of salt.But considering this is something that has been discussed before in the industry and there's constant push to be online as much as possible, it's not entirely unlikely."
"So, I would put it past this being introduced by someone at some point but what I would say is I think this is almost a suicidal endeavour if PlayStation brings it in.Again, we talked about this a lot recently in regards to the changes that Xbox is making and how, you know, it's not necessarily..."
"you're not going to bring Xbox back in line with PlayStation anytime soon but PlayStation has given up a lot of ground to Xbox unnecessarily.They were running away and they were pretty much the console provider that anyone... the only one that really anyone cared about."
"Obviously, Nintendo is kind of different in that regard.But yeah, Sony have been making a lot of really poor decisions as of late in regards to the direction of the games that they're producing and kicking out, the inconsistency of things they're putting out, all that stuff."
"Now, if they bring in something like this, a proper DRM system that can revoke the licences of paid games, depending on how often you are online or not, I think that's just another reason for people to jump ship, honestly, and move over to Xbox.Assuming Xbox doesn't do something like that."
"So again, I'm not sure... I mean, again, I think maybe this will come into effect in some way or form, but I don't think it will be as cut and dry and as aggressive as the rumours making it out to be because if it is, Sony are going to be facing a huge amount of heat for this because it's insanely anti-consumer."
"But again, it is a rumour.Nothing's been officially confirmed yet.So until something does come out and has been officially confirmed, we'll just have to take this information with a bit of caution."
"But again, as I say no more, be sure to keep posting updates and otherwise, that's all the time that I have.So I'll be back now tomorrow for the next year of TV News of the Week.So until then, I hope you have enjoyed the rest of your Monday and I'll see you all on the next one."