Is AI in our games more than we thought?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking about AI in games."
"Surprise surprise, it's 2026, we're talking about AI.No one can shut up about AI and it seems like the people who are like, you know, you're going to have to talk about it, alright perhaps, because it appears that it's going to be in our games more so than we thought and it might already be in our games more so than we thought As insider and journalist Jason Schreier has posted on BlueSky in response to an article, an interview between Jason Jack Buser and MobileGamer.biz which was caught by BGC, Schreier's response was that it's true that almost every big studio is using Gen AI tools, particularly Claude right now."
"So Claude I believe is mostly for coding, I'm not an AI guy as you might have been able to tell from the intro, so I can't really comment on what these are for, I know that Sora was a video model that's now dead for example, I know that Grok can do image generation as well with Grok Imagine and stuff, but I'm not really as clued in as your average tech bro on a lot of this stuff, but I thought Claude was for code so I don't know how much that would work with actual Gen AI, because I think when a lot of people think Gen AI, they think about video generation and image generation and the things that are going to set off a lot of alarm bells when they see that in their video games, which is what we saw as I write here in response to Claire Obscure and Crimson Desert."
"Those games still sold like hotcakes, don't get me wrong, but because they were available to such a mass audience, people finding AI generated images in them led to quite a bit of controversy and both developers came back and apologised about it with the backlash that we still see from a lot of audiences, so it would be very interesting to see how true this claim is that most big, almost every big studio is using Gen AI tools, because we know how unpopular these things are, at least on the outside looking in, or at least when I say unpopular I mean that people are willing to make a lot of noise about it."
"Even Bark recently with Ark Raiders has had to go back and re-record a lot of lines using real people instead of AI to make sure that there's no longer any controversy around using AI voice actors instead of voice actors for its recordings.So again, it's a very controversial topic and if this is true that AI is already having, it's already weeded its way into game development in most big studios, Capcom was a big example in the original report that was talked about, where Capcom's confirmed that they are going to talk about using AI tools for game development, but they're not going to put any Gen AI games, you won't see anything generated by AI in their games, but if we do start to see that it'll be interesting to see how much of a pushback there is, or if as I'm sure a lot of people who love AI are hoping, people just slowly get more and more worn down until they accept that AI is just a thing that they have to deal with all the time."
"I don't know, let me know what you think, would you stop playing games altogether if all games had AI in them, would you go back to just old games and never touch a new game again?That might be a bit extreme, but hey, each to their own, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GF3 news, goodbye."