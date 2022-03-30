GRTV News - Xbox is making a comeback following Microsoft Gaming being sunset

Asha Sharma continues her action-focused tenure at the top of the gaming brand.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Xbox following the big sort of news beat that started circulating yesterday evening in regards to the future of Xbox."
"A lot of exciting stuff actually, instead of sort of discussing it before we get into it, we're just going to dive in today and then we'll talk more about it afterwards.So yes, forget about Microsoft Gaming, it's all about Xbox now.The name Microsoft Gaming is no more as the new head of everything Xbox only wants a dedicated Xbox division."
"Things have really been moving at full speed for the Xbox team since Ashish Sharma took the helm two months ago.Just as recently as Thursday evening we learned that exclusive game releases are set to resume and it was also confirmed that Xbox will be giving greater prominence within Microsoft."
"One concrete result of this is that the Microsoft Gaming brand is now being scrapped and it will once again become a dedicated Xbox division.In a lengthy post on Xbox Wire, Xbox boss Ashish Sharma and Chief Content Officer Matt Booty write self-critically that we have work to do and continue by stating that players are frustrated before later outlining specific measures."
"To achieve our master plan, the way we work must transform.Our best work happens when the full stack moves together.Microsoft Gaming describes our structure but it does not describe our ambition.So we are going back to where we started and changing our team's name."
"We are Xbox.Another aspect that several Xbox executives have been emphasising for over a year is that the upcoming Project Helix will lead in performance and play your console and PC games.They also aim to lead in comfortable personal high-performance accessories and taken together they suggest that it may be an expensive generation."
"While that will certainly be the case given that component shortages make anything else impossible, Sharma and Booty still write that Xbox will be built to be affordable.Although it's impossible to say what this means in real terms it does seem to lend at least some credence to the rumour that Project Helix will perform like a $3,000 PC but cost between £1,200 and $1,500."
"Since Microsoft fully controls this PC console it will be able to secure revenue for it after launch through subscriptions, accessories and similar offerings.They also don't need to make the same profit margin on hardware as a pure hardware manufacturer would."
"Furthermore, it is likely to be built around a modular PC but will instead feature a custom APU, fixed RAM layout, integrated power management and an inexpensive compact cooling system.How low Microsoft can drive the price remains to be seen but it is at least encouraging that this is a factor they are considering."
"The lengthy post also includes other measures and goals such as stabilising Gen 9 as a healthy and high-quality base and delivering a strong ecosystem that expands choice and reach.In short, these are quite ambitious plans that suggest they aim for a powerful, popular and versatile Xbox generation."
"They wrap up by acknowledging that it has been a rocky time for Xbox fans and state that they have been forced to engage in a fair amount of self-criticism.We have to be honest about where we are, we are a challenger and meeting this moment will require pace, energy and a level of self-critique that should feel uncomfortable."
"Hopefully we'll see more from Project Helix at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7th or in time for the Xbox 25th anniversary celebration in November.Now, a lot to pick apart there.First of all, I think the move back to Xbox is, from a consumer's perspective, I think it's a very positive thing."
"I like Xbox.To be honest, I understood why they did Microsoft Gaming, because when you look at the finances of Xbox, it's never been particularly great.So just consolidating everything under the Microsoft portfolio and umbrella, I understood it even if I wasn't particularly a huge fan of it."
"But I do like that Xbox is the future because, well, Xbox is such a key player and such a key name in the gaming world that we need Xbox, I think.So that's a strong start.Exclusives coming back."
"I think you're going to see that implemented in a way that makes sense.Games that benefit from having more players, perhaps even things like Forza Horizon games, I think you're still going to see them get a multi-platform approach.But the sort of system sellers, the single player system sellers that don't really need to be elsewhere because the people who want them will go and get them, I think they can be Xbox exclusive and they should be Xbox exclusive."
"Games like, well, there are a couple of games coming out this year, one of which we know for a fact is coming to PlayStation, but which probably in the grand scheme of things doesn't need to, Fable and then on top of that Gears of War E-Day and things in the future that Xbox have in the pipeline."
"You could even potentially make The Elder Scrolls 6 Xbox exclusive.It would limit a lot of people, but it's such a big tentpole franchise that it will drive a huge amount of systems, or sold systems as that.So I think that makes sense from a business perspective as well, I think it makes sense."
"Moving on to Project Helix, I think the idea that you can do the performance of a $3,000 PC in a much cheaper portfolio or cheaper sort of body, I think that's doable to be honest because when you look at the current Series X and even the PS5, for what they offer compared to, you know, if you took the performance that they offer and you compared it to PC, you already get an incredibly cost-efficient device in those things."
"So for the next generation to be even more powerful, again it makes sense, it's hard to say how much it's going to cost because anything over $1,000 is going to be really hard for people to pick up, I think.I think that you're really starting to alienate fan bases when you start pricing consoles that high."
"And I think as well, a lot of the console audience, they're not so bothered about performance in the same way that PC players are.As long as a game runs smoothly, ideally 60, 120 FPS ideally, but the very baseline 60.And you can get, again I'd say a baseline of 2K, but ideally if you can run them at 4K graphics, then everyone's happy."
"Majority of people that play consoles play them on the television, so you're not looking here at a monitor that can run at 360Hz, or majority of monitors cap out at 4K anyway.So I think we're already hitting a little bit of a roof from a resolution perspective and I don't think from a frame rate and a performance perspective we need to go much further, especially when there's a lot of software and technology being introduced that enhances performance, like the DLSS stuff."
"So I actually don't think there's a much more performance that we need to get out right now.Pretty good right now, and I think that, I don't think we're quite on the cusp of a major leap in game sort of technology yet."
"At least that's my sort of take on it, maybe on the outline.But what I do like though is, or what I do think is that Xbox have shown over the years, or particularly with this last generation, that they know how to make consoles really well.The Series X is an incredibly well put together console, it looks great, it always stays cool, it operates incredibly well, and it outperforms the PS5."
"So all they need to do is take what they knew from the Series X and implement that into a more powerful console.If we can keep something as sort of succinct and as, not minimalist, but it's very, it blends into your sort of TV and into your multimedia setup."
"So if they can keep that but offer it more powerful and maybe look to save some cost by maybe not offering a disc drive, or maybe offering an additional disc drive if somebody wants to buy one of them and attach it to the console or something.I think there's a lot that they can do that's quite exciting and interesting."
"So I think from a hardware perspective, we're on the cusp of something really quite cool.Moving on then to the final thing that they talked about, which is in regards to being self-critical and all that.The thing that Xbox needs to do at the moment is understand where they are, and that is that they are out of the three major hardware providers or console hardware providers, they're at the bottom of the barrel."
"PlayStation dominates the home console market, Nintendo is Nintendo, and there's probably getting close to being more Switch 2s out in the wild than there are Xbox Series devices.That's how far behind they are.So I think they just need to understand what they are."
"Again, Xbox doesn't need to ship tens and tens and tens of millions of consoles to compete with PlayStation.They have lots of other things that they can do.You look at all the studios that are operating in Xbox Game Studios, the size of Xbox Game Studios dwarfs Sony Interactive Entertainment."
"So if they can get a really good pipeline of games coming out and make Xbox a really strong destination for gaming, not just from consumers, not just in the eyes of consumers who want to absorb these games, but also in the eyes of developers who look at it and go, Microsoft really do things well when it comes to games."
"They support us well, they help us publish these games well, and they make it easy for us to develop these games because the console they've developed is basically a PC.So it makes it easier for us to support both Steam and also Xbox.If they can do all that and just get all of these fundamentals right, I think it will just sort of natively grow again because, you know, it's almost like a boxing match where the two boxers, the one is absolutely battering the other one, but then it starts letting off a little bit, thinking like, you know, I'm a little bit tired here."
"I'm just going to take a few rounds and ease up and just get, you know, recoup a bit of energy for the later in the fight.That's what's happening with PlayStation right now.They should have gone for the knockout blow with Xbox a long while ago when they were so far ahead."
"But they've been holding back and then they made a bunch of terrible decisions in regard to live service and all the developers they've shut down and stuff like that.And now it's like, this is a time to strike, really.So I think the future is incredibly bright for Xbox and I love the direction they're taking."
"You have to say that Ashish Sharma has been a successful boss so far, a lot of action, which is what you want from a boss, you know, making a lot of exciting and encouraging moves.But yeah, we'll just have to see how it goes from there.But again, as more that comes out about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted, but otherwise that's all the time I have."
"So thank you for joining me on this long GRTV news today and I'll be back on Monday for the next one.So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all then."