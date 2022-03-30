GRTV News - Miyamoto was shocked by the reviews for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Nintendo veteran expected critical impressions to be better than they were for the original.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Mario Galaxy movie actually because Shigeru Miyamoto has done a few different interviews as of recent, no doubt in an attempt to align with the Japanese premiere date for the film which is I think tomorrow actually so we're going to see a big increase in box office revenue you'd have to assume over this coming weekend."
"But anyway, as part of this he was talking a little bit about the reviews for the film which obviously when they came out they were pretty dire, a lot of critics weren't happy with this film.I think the people who are familiar with video games and the sort of family friendly fun adventures that Mario tends to serve up were a little bit kinder towards it but those people who weren't from the sort of more established entertainment publications should we say were very very harsh on it to the point where it made it seem like it was going to be an absolute train wreck of a film."
"If you've seen it you probably have some takes on it but I think we can all agree that it wasn't an absolute train wreck even if it wasn't perhaps the strongest film of all time.But anyway, yeah the reason we're talking about today is because those negative reviews have surprised Shigeru Miyamoto."
"I thought this time it would be different and it was even harsher than last time which I found strange.So surely no one was surprised to see people flocking to theatres to catch the first Mario movie created by the animation masters at Illumination who had previously brought to the world both Despicable Me and The Minions."
"That said, many were still a bit surprised by just how popular the film actually became.However not everyone liked it, in particular film critics had their say and opinions were very mixed when the sequel, the Super Mario Galaxy movie, apologies, premiered.People once again flocked to theatres to follow the adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom but this time the critics were even angrier."
"One person surprised by this is Mario's creator Shigeru Miyamoto in an NDW interview via Nintendo Parents Watch, or Patents Watch sorry, he tried, he had this to say about the matter.The situations are similar aren't they?Actually I thought the critics' reviews of the first film were understandable but I thought this time it would be different and it was even harsher than last time which I found strange."
"People from other genres are coming in and working hard to live up, liven up the film industry so it's really strange that the people who are trying to liven up the film industry are so passive.Nintendo probably isn't too upset about it, even though they certainly aren't used to Mario productions receiving low ratings as the film is doing incredibly well at the box office and is rapidly on track to becoming the first film to gross over a billion dollars in 2026."
"Yeah, I think it's a little, I do think some of the reviews are a bit unfair, again I don't think it was a great film, I saw it myself and I don't think it was a great film, I think that it had it's quirks and it had it's issues but some of the reviews painted it out like it was almost an insult on the film media which I thought was a bit cruel."
"The problem with these films, or at least my impression of it, is that they try to do too much.This film, it tried to serve up an entire galaxy and it never gave anything any time to breathe so it just felt like you were sitting on a bullet train and everything was just going past by you so incredibly quickly that you couldn't focus on any of it and that's kind of how it was all put together for me but at the same time we're talking about a really artistically creative and just wonderful production here that every world they go to just felt like it had so much charisma and life so I think that it had it's moments and had it's strengths but it definitely wasn't the best film I've seen in a long while but again should the reviews have been as low as they were from some of them, perhaps not."
"But anyway, no doubt we'll hear more about this soon, again I think it wouldn't surprise me if this weekend it either crosses the billion dollar milestone or gets very close to it because obviously Nintendo is incredibly big in Japan so this should be one of those weekends that it has a massive influx of sales."
"I think at the moment it's getting close to $800 million at the global box office so you'd have to say that if the Japanese audience can bring in about $120-130 million, it wouldn't be Nintendo's home country, then maybe it'll be able to do it but we'll see.It's going to be close because you just don't know how much more money it's going to make elsewhere even though animation films tend to have incredible legs."
"But it does look like it's going to cross the billion dollar milestone relatively soon so stay tuned.Otherwise that's all the time I have so I'll be back now tomorrow for my final GLTV News of the Week and until then, hope you all have a fantastic Thursday."
"See you all then."