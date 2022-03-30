GRTV News - Rumour: Microsoft prepares a brutal round of layoffs for Xbox

Are we about to see another purge of Microsoft's gaming divison?
"Hi there and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today we're talking about some potential layoffs for Xbox, I use the word potential very very heavily because this is as yet unconfirmed and it hasn't been officially announced that Xbox is going to be laying off even more people but it seems that as much as 15% of the gaming division could be at risk which means that things like studios could be shut down, we could see a big leadership leave, we could see other studios be entirely gutted, move to support studios, things like that, very rarely are these things good for anything but business and bottom lines when you look at a company as big as Xbox because they own so many studios that realistically 15% of the workforce is, as Jonas writes, entire studios."
"Since Asha Sharma took over as CEO, things have been looking quite positive for Xbox, we got the announcement of Project Helix, as has been noted we also got some leadership shift ups and it seemed that there was going to be a lot of focus on trying to make Xbox the successful brand that it was sort of about 20 years ago now, we're talking in the heady days of the 360, however Gaming Vault highlights a rumour from Blind which is essentially apparently a forum that only has professionals on it and people who are verified as gaming industry professionals who fear that around 15% of Microsoft's gaming division is going to be laid off, that is a massive amount of people in terms of numbers, we've already had about 2000 layoffs at Microsoft in the past which again just adds on to the massive amount of people who are being laid off in the games industry at the time of writing."
"It could either be announced on the 6th of May which is in a couple of weeks or the 5th of June, we don't know that because the source could be from America or from another part of the world so it could be in a couple of months, I would say it's probably with it being so close to the 6th of May at the time of recording it being that as the date because you'd imagine that they'd want to get this announcement out quicker rather than have it hit around the 5th of June which is when there's going to be a lot of positive announcements for Xbox, like they're going to be trying to spin things back and so if they leave it a month after that, but yeah, again this is all speculative at the minute, nothing's been officially confirmed and with Blind as well it was also the forum, we've had earlier in the year forum posts be talked about as legitimate news like the direction behind Crimson Desert for example was a big talking point when the game released because someone who had allegedly worked on the game spoke about it in detail on forums that were meant to be for verified workers but with even things like that it's very, very hard to legitimate these sources in the way that we would like to so as always, take things like this with a pinch of salt and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."