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Samson
Samson will get a console edition this autumn
With content updates and fixes planned before then.
Published 2026-04-21 13:28
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GR Misc
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
on the 20th of March 2026 at 07:00
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
on the 18th of March 2026 at 10:30
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
on the 10th of March 2026 at 09:23
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
on the 6th of March 2026 at 12:02
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 13:08
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 11:15
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
on the 4th of March 2026 at 17:00
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Videos
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on the 21st of April 2026 at 16:00
Part harvest sim, part sports game - Planted! Interview with Cloth Cat Games
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Shaping a world that doesn't wait for you - City 20 Interview with Untold Games
on the 21st of April 2026 at 10:34
Decorator by day, ghost hunter by night - There Are No Ghosts at The Grand Interview with Friday Sundae
on the 21st of April 2026 at 09:08
Restoring a broken world - Rewilders: The Lost Spring Interview with Herobeat Studios
on the 21st of April 2026 at 08:38
GRTV News - Shuhei Yoshida was supposedly demoted by Jim Ryan
on the 21st of April 2026 at 07:55
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on the 20th of April 2026 at 13:51
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC Version) – Family Life and an Unexpected Visit
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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC Version) – First few minutes and full opening sequence
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Movie Trailers
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Idiots - Official Trailer
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Practical Magic 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 21st of April 2026 at 09:25
Super Troopers 3 - Official Trailer
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Hungry - Official Trailer
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The Mandalorian and Grogu - Final Trailer
on the 17th of April 2026 at 08:48
The Dog Stars - Official Trailer
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Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Official Trailer Prime Video
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Mating Season - Official Trailer (Netflix)
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Ladies First - Official Trailer (Netflix)
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Splatoon Raiders - Release Date Trailer
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Beast of Reincarnation - Pre-Order Trailer
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Events
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Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
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on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
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on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
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We're attending Summer Games Fest
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LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
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