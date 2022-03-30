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Elden Ring

The cast for the Elden Ring film has been revealed

Alex Garland’s adaptation will debut in March 2028.

GR Misc

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing

Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing

Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing

OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing

Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing

Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
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Videos

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Movie Trailers

Evil Dead Burn - Date Announce Teaser

Evil Dead Burn - Date Announce Teaser
Idiots - Official Trailer

Idiots - Official Trailer
Practical Magic 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

Practical Magic 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
Super Troopers 3 - Official Trailer

Super Troopers 3 - Official Trailer
Hungry - Official Trailer

Hungry - Official Trailer
The Mandalorian and Grogu - Final Trailer

The Mandalorian and Grogu - Final Trailer
The Dog Stars - Official Trailer

The Dog Stars - Official Trailer
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Official Trailer Prime Video

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Official Trailer Prime Video
Man on Fire - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Man on Fire - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Mating Season - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Mating Season - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Ladies First - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Ladies First - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Couples Therapy - Season 5 Official Trailer (SHOWTIME on Paramount+)

Couples Therapy - Season 5 Official Trailer (SHOWTIME on Paramount+)
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Trailers

Splatoon Raiders - Release Date Trailer

Splatoon Raiders - Release Date Trailer
Minishoot' Adventures - Indie World Showcase Trailer

Minishoot' Adventures - Indie World Showcase Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Adeptus Mechanicus Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Adeptus Mechanicus Trailer
Beast of Reincarnation - Pre-Order Trailer

Beast of Reincarnation - Pre-Order Trailer
Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch - Launch Trailer

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch - Launch Trailer
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3 - Announcement Trailer

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3 - Announcement Trailer
Beast of Reincarnation - Pre-Order Trailer (PS5)

Beast of Reincarnation - Pre-Order Trailer (PS5)
Kiln - Launch Trailer (PS5)

Kiln - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Delta Force - Season 'Echo' Cinematic Trailer (PS5)

Delta Force - Season 'Echo' Cinematic Trailer (PS5)
It Reaches - Release Date Trailer (PS5)

It Reaches - Release Date Trailer (PS5)
Ariana and the Elder Codex - System Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Ariana and the Elder Codex - System Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Ball x Pit - The Shadow Update Release Date Trailer (PS5)

Ball x Pit - The Shadow Update Release Date Trailer (PS5)
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Events

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