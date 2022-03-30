GRTV News - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 announced with a planned release in 2027

After 10 years, we're officially getting a new Xenoverse game.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking about Dragon Ball."
"A couple of big announcements over the weekend for Dragon Ball, we've got Dragon Ball Sparking Zero's Super Limit Breaking Neo DLC which is arriving this summer which brings 30 characters, additional stages, things like that to that fighting game and we've also got Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 announced for the planned release date of 2027."
"So this is the third Dragon Ball Xenoverse game and if you're not familiar with Dragon Ball Xenoverse, it's essentially a mix of sort of like RPG elements with a classic sort of fighting style that puts you into the Dragon Ball universe as kind of the ultimate self-insert character."
"At least that's what I could gather from reading about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.I've not played any of the games because I only got really into Dragon Ball I would say within the last couple of years or so personally so Sparking Zero is kind of my main thing and I know the anime but I don't know Xenoverse that well."
"However, as you can see in the trailer that I'm going to just play in the background here, it appears like Xenoverse 3 is picking up right where Xenoverse 2 sort of left off with the idea of like exploring a futuristic environment where old characters are coming back to help so that you can help them restore the flow of history set in age 1000 or whatever."
"It's probably going to have customisable protagonists or a customisable protagonist for you to create just like the game, the last game did.We do see a tease of Bulma at the end of the trailer here which starts off in this 2D sort of Dragon Ball style anime animation and then moves on to something else as you'll see later down the line."
"We don't have too many details about sort of what the game is going to consist of, what it's going to be like but we do have two games past that have released and can show you exactly probably what it's going to play like.As Jonas writes here as well, the support for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is actually quite impressive considering it's been 10 years since that game released in 2016 and it's had 7 years worth of DLCs, 10 years worth of consistent support and sort of constant acknowledgement of the game's existence and giving people the chance to play through the upcoming and future Dragon Ball storylines like Daima for example has been put into Xenoverse so that people can interact with that storyline and play those battles as they see fit."
"It's not exactly like Dragon Ball Z Kakarot which puts you in the shoes of Goku himself to play through his most iconic battles but instead lets you sort of come in and help out and co-exist alongside the characters with your own creative protagonists as I said.But yeah, heading for sometime in 2027, we're not sure when about this will be."
"I would say if I had to guess, maybe sometime around this year as it seems that we're getting a lot of Dragon Ball news right now so it seems as good a time as any to really shove that back in our faces but we'll probably see loads more about this over the summer and autumn and winter months anyway."
"But let me know if you're excited about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, if you're excited about Dragon Ball Sparking Zero's new DLC and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GSCV news.Goodbye."