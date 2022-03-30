GRTV News - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes home biggest prize at the BAFTA Games Awards

Sandfall's title has now won all five major GOTY trophies.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be touching a little bit on the Games Awards that happened on Friday evening.Talking about some of the victories and some of the various games and developers and studios that took home trophies."
"Naturally, you're probably familiar at this point, the big winner was Claire of Segura Expedition 33.Not because it walked home or walked away with a ton of trophies.I think it was nominated for about 12 times, it won three trophies, so it was successful.It wasn't actually that great, but it did take home the big award, the Game of the Year trophy."
"I think it's in BAFTA terms, I think it's regarded as best game.But anyway, let's dive on in, let's take a look and we'll go from there.So yeah, BAFTA Games Awards 2026, all the categories and winners.Claire of Segura Expedition 33 walked away with the big prize, but Dispatch also took home a plethora of trophies."
"Another year, another BAFTA Games Awards are in the books.The ceremony was hosted on April 17th at the Queen Elizabeth Hall at London South Bank Centre, wherein many of the video game industry's biggest names and studios came together to celebrate the medium and to award the best of the best.To this end, various winners have been crowned, all of which you can find below."
"For each of the categories, the winners are highlighted in bold.So, animation, Dispatch took home the trophy.I mean, it's basically an animated movie, isn't it? So it kind of, in a way, makes sense.I do think that Death Stranding might feel a little bit..."
"Death Stranding might feel the heat on that one a little bit, because I think that their animation is particularly fantastic.Audio achievement or artistic achievement, sorry, Death Stranding.Now, this is one where I kind of look at it and think Claire of Segura probably feels a bit hard done there, or even South of Midnight.But Death Stranding does have a pretty, it's a very pretty game."
"Audio achievement, Dispatch, that one's perhaps one of the weirdest awards of the night for me, because I think Dispatch has a good soundtrack, but I don't think it's necessarily like an audio achievement in the same way that some of these other games can be.But Dispatch got that trophy."
"Best game, obviously, Claire of Segura Expedition 33.I think it was deserved, to be fair. I think it was the one that she'd walked away with it.British game, Atomfall.I mean, it's probably the most British of all those games there, even though, obviously, like, Two Point Museum is pretty British as well."
"They're all made by British developers, that's why they're British games.Debut game, Claire Obscure.Again, I think it's hard to knock that, even if there is some other games in here that I think deserve a nod, like Blueprints."
"Evolving game, No Man's Sky.I don't really have anything against that, because I think that it's probably had the most or the best support out of all of these.So credit to No Man's Sky."
"Family, Lego Party.Actually, I'm not too, I don't feel too bad about that, because many of these games don't necessarily feel like family games.But Lego Party is perhaps the, by definition, a family game."
"Game Beyond Entertainment, Despalote.I mean, that's an award that, you know, it could go to a developer for a whole plethora of different reasons.But, you know, it went to Despalote, so credit to them."
"Game Design, Blueprints.I mean, it's got some fantastic game design.I think that this is a very tough category to pick from, but, you know, whoever gets it ultimately deserves it."
"But, you know, credit to Blueprints.Multiplayer, Ark Raiders.I don't think the competition in this category is actually that great, because I don't think you'd give it to Dune Awakening, because the multiplayer is currently being actively scrubbed from the game, in a way."
"Elden Ring Night Reign was never a massive hit.Lego Party, like, it's a party game, so technically it's multiplayer, isn't it?Peak is a good contender, and so is Split Fiction, but Split Fiction is only a cooperative game."
"There's only two people you can play with.So by definition, really, it should probably go to Ark Raiders.You have to wonder why Battlefield 6 didn't make it into this category, if anything.Music."
"I'm actually surprised that Ghost of Yotei won this, just because of Claire of Skyra Expedition 33's soundtrack.It's fantastic.That being said, the Death Stranding soundtrack is excellent."
"The Indiana Jones soundtrack is excellent.Tough category.Narrative.Big surprise in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 winning it."
"I think that a lot of people would have assumed it would have gone to either Claire of Skyra or Death Stranding, this one, with Indiana Jones being perhaps a dark horse, but Kingdom Come took it."
"I don't have anything against it.The guys at Warhorse did an incredible job with that game, and they've got their flowers for it.New IP?South of Midnight."
"I love South of Midnight.I think it's a fantastic IP, but I do think that it's perhaps got one over on Claire Obscure, maybe even Dispatch here."
"It's a great game.I just think the competition is really tough in that category.But anyway, credit to them.Performer in a leading role?Again, Claire Obscure."
"This time it's Jennifer English who took home this trophy.I personally would have campaigned for Troy Baker because I think he did a fantastic job in Indiana Jones, but the Claire Obscure team, everyone involved with that game did so well, so congratulations."
"Supporting role?Jeffrey Wright for Dispatch.Again, very tough category.I can see why it'd go to any of them.Again, I probably would have thrown Troy Baker in there just because I think Higgs is such a memorable character as well, but that's just my personal preference."
"Technical achievement?Ghost of Yotei.Technical achievement can be given for a whole host of different reasons, and Ghost of Yotei is a very well put together game for lots of different reasons, so I don't have anything against that either."
"You don't want one game to walk away with too many different trophies, but I'd perhaps say that Death Stranding 2 is more of a technical achievement than Ghost of Yotei to me personally.But again, I think all of these games are deserving in their own right, so yeah, there's that."
"But yeah, those are all the winners from all the categories.Calair Obscure has now achieved a feat for the first time ever.No game has ever done this, in that the game has took home the Game of the Year trophy in all of the five major video game awards ceremonies, that being Critics' Choice."
"Is it Critics' Choice?I think it's Critics' Choice.The Game Awards, DICE, Golden Joysticks, and now BAFTA.So, you know, five huge shows that Calair Obscure has picked up a plethora of trophies in."
"I think going into the BAFTA Games Awards, you would have assumed that Calair Obscure would have picked up even more trophies than it did, but what it did put together and what it did win was certainly deserving in its own right."
"And likewise, all the other games that won things, credit them as well.That's basically the end of the awards season.There'll be occasional small awards here and there now for the rest of the year, but..."
"Oh, well, for the rest of spring.But now that's probably pretty much the end of the awards season.We're now looking ahead to the next awards season, which will kick off sometime in, like, November, December time."
"But yeah, that's all the time that I have.I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GOTV News of the Week, so stay tuned for that.And otherwise, yeah, thank you for joining me."
"And I'll see you all on the next one."