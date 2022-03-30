GRTV News - War has made Metro 2039 the darkest entry yet

We've got our first look at 4A Games new Metro title.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and on the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews with new sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today we're talking Metro 2039, now there's been a fair bit of news this morning about like Avengers Doomsday and stuff like that but considering we didn't get that trailer, we just have heard things about the trailer, it doesn't really feel fair to talk about that on GRTV News and as well it's worth talking about this game because this game is kind of taking over the discussion around big games being released at least of last night as Metro 2039 has showed itself off, it got a reveal trailer which is a big long cinematic trailer which essentially just takes us through, I don't know why there's two different trailers but I'll let this one play in the background here as we talk about how Metro 2039 displays itself and it certainly seems like a different game from the ones we've seen before, 4A Games made no secret about the fact that they've had to change and they've had to pivot thanks to the ongoing Ukraine war and that has sort of been reflected a lot in Metro 2039, the world of Metro will be different from what we see, there is all the factions that were once vying for control of the Metro in the past games have now united into one called the Novorike which sounds quite evil and it seems it's just as evil as it sounds because it's led by a Fuhrer and we will be playing a completely new character, a voiced character called the Stranger who will be trying to take on the Novorike because they've got some history there by the looks of things it will be to do with their children or something like that, in any case they're our new protagonists and they are heading back down into the tunnels after we got the big open world of Metro Exodus we'll be going back down into the darkness of the tunnels of the Metro, this is something that's going to be welcomed by a lot of fans because a lot of people while they liked Metro Exodus weren't exactly keen on the fact that the Metro game had taken quite a big step outside of the Metro because that's a lot of what makes these games special, in any case as I said it's going to be a lot darker, it's going to have a lot of themes focused around loss and war and the consequences of remaining silent and the consequences of remaining complacent I suppose as well, so it's already pretty dystopian but apparently it's going to be a lot worse and there's going to be no sort of punches pulled on 4A Games's depiction of the post apocalypse in Metro 2039, we don't have a release date for it yet but it is coming this winter, it'll be coming to PC and Xbox Series X and you'd imagine it'd come to PlayStation 5 as well but obviously this was an Xbox showcase so that's all we can comment on right now, we did get a small look at gameplay which was a mix of cinematics, it did look at least 50% cinematic I would say of our hero the stranger going back down into the Metro being chased by what looks like a giant rat mixed with a gorilla mixed with maybe a bit of a mole or a shrew or something, anyway that's about all I've got for you, let me know if you're excited for Metro 2039, if you like the new direction this has taken and I'll see you next week for some more GRT videos, goodbye."