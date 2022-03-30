GRTV News - Report: Most of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' development team laid off

After refusing to be reassigned to support work, it appears that the majority of devs at Leenzee Games are now looking for work.
"Hi there and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.More gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today we're talking about an unfortunate bit of business with the Wuchang Fallen Feathers developers Lean Z Games as it appears the team has been gutted following their refusal to be reassigned onto other bits of work.Now this is another report, we don't have anything officially confirmed by Lean Z Games at the time of writing so get your salt shakers ready, get ready to take this with your usual pinch of salt when we talk about rumours and reports and things like that but they are also the things that we can speculate on the most so they always suit a GRTV News piece I think."
"But without further ado this comes from Savepoint Gaming who found a report by Chinese outlet Gamersky which states that the developer at Lean Z, the director sorry for Wuchang Fallen Feathers, Xia Siwan, I've probably definitely butchered that, but in any case they left as early as February 2026 before the Lunar New Year which essentially meant that the team that had made Wuchang Fallen Feathers was left in a bit of limbo."
"It was also reported by the way that the director didn't leave of their own accord, they were dismissed so again yes this leaves the rest of the team in a bit of a limbo stage and the publisher and developers staff were asked if they would like to work on outsourcing or work as a support studio for other games, most of them refused that leading to them being instead of being reassigned being laid off and are now looking for work."
"This is a bit of an interesting story because not only does it mean that Wuchang Fallen Feathers is unlikely to be getting any major bits of content, it could still get updates there's probably still a skeleton crew around to support the game but I doubt it's going to be getting any major expansions or anything like that with the team being gutted but it also shows that you can still have a financially potentially successful game, I don't know much about the budget behind Wuchang Fallen Feathers but I do know that it managed to sell 1 million units pretty quickly and then managed to attract I believe about 100,000 Steam reviews which put the game to about mixed so it wasn't beloved universally but it definitely had found an audience and it had also managed to attract quite a lot of sales as I say, a million copies sold within I believe it's first day or first days of being out for the public and I think it definitely sold more than a million by the time it had finished up, the publisher 505 Games said that it was a financially successful game although they were impressed by the financials and by the amount of copies that had sold for it so again we're looking at games that can do well, can find their niche, aren't suffering from western bloat for example where budgets balloon to about 300 million for a AAA game and yet still you see the team gutted, at least allegedly. Let me know what you think about this, if you played Wuchang Fallen Feathers would you like to see more of Wuchang Fallen Feathers, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"