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Videos
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam - Playtest Trailer
Take on one of history's most infamous conflicts in massive 50v50 battles.
Published 2026-04-16 21:00
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Trailers
Neo Geo+ - Announce Trailer
on the 17th of April 2026 at 00:50
ReVamp - ReVeal Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 22:17
Echoes of Aincrad - Gameplay Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 22:11
Yerba Buena - Gameplay Overview Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:44
Kitaria Fables 2 - Announcement Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:12
Witchspire - Early Access Launch Date Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:03
The Caribou Trail - Galaxies Spring Showcase Trailer
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Swan Song - Galaxies Spring Showcase Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:01
Forever Skies - Xbox Release Date Reveal Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:00
Wardrum - Release Date Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:00
Silent Road - Galaxies Showcase Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:00
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam - Playtest Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 21:00
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GRTV News - Report: Most of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' development team laid off
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Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Replaced - Livestream Replay
on the 15th of April 2026 at 18:20
GRTV News - Rumour: New God of War to feature Japanese and Chinese mythologies, multiple main characters
on the 15th of April 2026 at 14:52
GRTV News - Xbox seems to be rethinking its stance on Xbox exclusivity
on the 15th of April 2026 at 07:58
Making a Hazelight hit - Split Fiction Interview with Kaja Chan (Mio)
on the 14th of April 2026 at 16:45
GRTV News - Bloodborne officially getting an R-rated adaptation
on the 14th of April 2026 at 13:25
GRTV News - Xbox boss claims Game Pass is too expensive
on the 14th of April 2026 at 08:00
The Boroughs - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 13th of April 2026 at 15:16
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on the 13th of April 2026 at 14:41
Morbid Metal - Opening Gameplay
on the 13th of April 2026 at 14:36
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Movie Trailers
D&D Dungeon Masters - Official Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 19:35
Street Fighter - Official Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 14:58
Spaceballs: The New One - Title Announcement Teaser
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:25
Focker In-Law - Official Trailer
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:16
Widow's Bay - Official Teaser Trailer (The Boogeyman) (Apple TV)
on the 16th of April 2026 at 07:40
Unconditional - Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 16th of April 2026 at 07:39
Good Omens - Final Season Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 16th of April 2026 at 07:39
Roosters - Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 16th of April 2026 at 07:39
Hershey - First Look Trailer
on the 15th of April 2026 at 10:30
Godzilla Minus Zero - First Look Teaser
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:05
Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:03
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Events
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Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
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on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
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We're attending Summer Games Fest
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LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
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