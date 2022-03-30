AD
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Cars
Technology
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Filipino
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Passenger
The first look at Passenger sets up a frightening horror story
The movie will debut in cinemas in late May.
Published 2026-04-15 11:07
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
on the 20th of March 2026 at 07:00
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
on the 18th of March 2026 at 10:30
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
on the 10th of March 2026 at 09:23
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
on the 6th of March 2026 at 12:02
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 13:08
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 11:15
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
on the 4th of March 2026 at 17:00
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
on the 26th of February 2026 at 14:30
More
Videos
GRTV News - Rumour: New God of War to feature Japanese and Chinese mythologies, multiple main characters
on the 15th of April 2026 at 14:52
GRTV News - Xbox seems to be rethinking its stance on Xbox exclusivity
on the 15th of April 2026 at 07:58
Making a Hazelight hit - Split Fiction Interview with Kaja Chan (Mio)
on the 14th of April 2026 at 16:45
GRTV News - Bloodborne officially getting an R-rated adaptation
on the 14th of April 2026 at 13:25
GRTV News - Xbox boss claims Game Pass is too expensive
on the 14th of April 2026 at 08:00
The Boroughs - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 13th of April 2026 at 15:16
GRTV News - Rumour: Epic Games working on ARC Raiders-style extraction shooter with Disney characters
on the 13th of April 2026 at 14:41
Morbid Metal - Opening Gameplay
on the 13th of April 2026 at 14:36
GRTV News - Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Splatoon Raiders may launch this summer
on the 13th of April 2026 at 08:05
GRTV News - Marathon's cost could be higher than $250 million
on the 10th of April 2026 at 07:59
GRTV News - Latest rumour suggests Halo: Campaign Evolved could launch in July
on the 9th of April 2026 at 07:56
People of Note - Livestream Replay
on the 8th of April 2026 at 17:45
More
Movie Trailers
Hershey - First Look Trailer
on the 15th of April 2026 at 10:30
Godzilla Minus Zero - First Look Teaser
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:05
Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:03
Passenger - Official Trailer
on the 14th of April 2026 at 16:01
The Brink Of War - Official Trailer
on the 14th of April 2026 at 13:27
Runner - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 14th of April 2026 at 13:11
Insidious: Out of the Further - Official Trailer
on the 14th of April 2026 at 13:09
Ice Cream Man - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 14th of April 2026 at 10:30
Insidious: Out of the Further - Official Trailer
on the 14th of April 2026 at 10:20
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - Official Trailer
on the 13th of April 2026 at 16:48
Mortal Kombat 2 Soundtrack - Techno Syndrome 2026 (feat. Ed Boon)
on the 10th of April 2026 at 16:23
Mutiny - Official Trailer
on the 10th of April 2026 at 09:07
More
Trailers
Hades II - Accolades Trailer
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:03
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - SPOTLIGHT Series
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:03
Anthology of the Killer - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:03
Pragmata - Eight Trailer (PS5)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:02
Dosa Divas - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:02
Clockfall - Reveal Trailer (PS5)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:02
Necrophosis: Full Consciousness - Release Date Announcement Trailer (PS5)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:02
City Transport Simulator 2026 - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 15th of April 2026 at 08:02
Pragmata - Eight Trailer
on the 15th of April 2026 at 04:58
Replaced - Launch Trailer
on the 15th of April 2026 at 04:53
Hades II - Accolades Trailer
on the 15th of April 2026 at 04:46
Clockfall - Reveal Trailer
on the 14th of April 2026 at 10:00
More
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
More