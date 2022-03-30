GRTV News - Xbox seems to be rethinking its stance on Xbox exclusivity

Huge discussions are supposedly underway internally.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about another rumour that's started to do the rounds in regards to Xbox this time again."
"Essentially, there's been a lot of talk as of recent about exclusives, for a period it looked like exclusivity was going to go out the window really, it was going to go the way of the Dodo, which saw a lot of xbox games coming to playstation, a lot of playstation games or a few playstation games coming to xbox and it seemed like the barriers between platforms were softening."
"Now from a consumer perspective that was good because it meant you could access a wide array of software regardless of platform, but from a commercial standpoint and from a business standpoint it's perhaps not been too fruitful for the console makers with their first party titles and developers and the reason I bring that up is because we've seen this recent report that Sony is looking to maybe make its single player first party titles playstation exclusive again, meaning not even on PC and it's seemingly suggesting that xbox is going to be following suit, although that will probably mean just not coming to playstation and means it will just be PC and xbox and that's what this latest rumour is regarding, it's stating that xbox is perhaps reconsidering its stance on exclusivity, but anyway let's dive in."
"So yeah rumour microsoft is reconsidering xbox exclusives according to a known journalist and insider there are very very very big discussions about the exclusivity stuff going on right now.Less than two months have actually passed since Phil Spencer retired as head of microsoft's entire gaming division and was replaced by Asher Sharma, at the time many were concerned about her background as head of microsoft's AI division but she quickly won over the community by clearly rejecting any AI slop, promising a comeback for xbox consoles and scrapping the criticiser this is an xbox campaign."
"Since then things have been moving at a breakneck pace with promises to further expand its already industry leading backward compatibility, fix the issues with quick resume, they've presented project helix, organised an xbox partner preview and as recently as last week a major overhaul of the achievement system was promised, yet Sharma isn't done and as recently as yesterday reported that she thinks gamepass has become too expensive and wants to increase the value of the subscription for its gamers, but why stop there on the xbox 2 podcast via pure xbox windows central editor Jez Corden now says his sources reveal that there is currently a lot of internal discussion about exclusive xbox content."
"There are very very very big discussions about the exclusivity stuff going on right now and they do recognise the value, it's just about what kind of company you want to be at the end of the day, do you want to be an ecosystem company first or do you want to be a publishing company first."
"Corden says that internally, Microsoft all the way up to CEO Satya Nadella, they've begun to realise xbox holds greater value for the company than they've previously been willing to acknowledge.You can't do both well, either the hardware operation will shrink to basically what surface is now, a shadow of its former self, not its deathbed."
"Do you really want that for your xbox brand which is the only consumer facing ecosystem which is any form of cloud with consumers?And Satya said in the late conversation with the staff xbox have also value in the corporate side because when I meet with a lot of the executives they don't want to talk about cloud they want to talk about xbox, they want to talk about halo, they want to talk about xbox games."
"It's where you reach your consumers where they're not working, I think increasingly they'll recognise this.That said, the issue isn't entirely straightforward because ultimately Microsoft's games have sold incredibly well on playstation consoles, Corden concludes by saying that at the end of the day they leave money at the table and it's hard to fight against the spreadsheet."
"What do you think Ashish Sharma and her xbox team will ultimately decide?From a business standpoint, I do understand it.When this started happening and the barriers, the exclusivity barriers and the platform barriers started disappearing to a degree, I think we were all hoping there'd be a bit of give and take from everyone, you know, xbox would give playstation some things, playstation give xbox some things and there'd be that sort of tit for tat."
"Xbox gave a lot of things to playstation, some real big tentpole franchises and they intend to continue doing so in 2026 as well.Playstation hasn't given much back.Now you could say that playstation don't need to but it's getting to a point where you have to say if you can't play a lot of playstation games on xbox, why should you be able to play xbox games on playstation?And again, there is an audience there but you'd also have to say there is an audience still on xbox and also on particularly pc where you can play a lot of where you can play xbox games anyway so do you need to tap into that playstation audience knowing that sony will not give you anything back in return so or they'll give you scraps back in return because you know helldivers on xbox is great but helldivers is a game that benefits from having more people on it."
"We're not seeing you know god of war or the last of us or ghost of tsushima or something like that on xbox.I don't know whether exclusives will be a primary driving force for console sales of xbox anymore."
"That's the hard thing because I think they need to bring back the desire to want to play xbox consoles and then you can look at exclusivity to drive those sales.Right now I'm not sure it really does that job.And this is a big year as well so if you were going to do it this is probably the year to focus on just xbox with halo gears of war forza and fable all coming out at once."
"I think I don't know whether they'll necessarily do this.I think they'll probably look to continue down the strategy they have where xbox will get a game or you know it'll be an xbox console exclusive for a short while or maybe a year 18 months and then it will come to playstation similar to what they've been doing with bethesda titles like starfield most recently."
"I think that's probably the route they'll take because I don't think you really want to lose the business of on playstation yet even though again sony is sony and they don't really give up much in return.That said xbox should 100% be launching more games on nintendo switch because that's a platform."
"Nintendo are never going to give anything but that's a huge audience that you can tap into and it's not really something you have to worry about competing with sony over either.I don't know lots of moving parts here.I think it's been interesting watching or following Asher Sharma's reign at the top of xbox or microsoft gaming so far."
"He's done a lot of things that are beneficial to the community hasn't really stepped a foot wrong yet which is a bit curious for an executive in a gaming role so we'll see what happens there but so far it's been an interesting one to follow and no doubt we'll hear more about this in good time."
"This is actually the last GRT news I'm going to be able to record for this week so I'll be back now on Monday.Obviously there'll be other GRT news videos to watch but yeah until then thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the other side."
"Take care everyone."