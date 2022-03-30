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Starfield

Bethesda is aware of the Starfield performance problems on PS5

A hotfix is one the way to combat some of the issues.

GR Misc

Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing

Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing

Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing

OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing

Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing

Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
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Videos

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Movie Trailers

Hershey - First Look Trailer

Hershey - First Look Trailer
Godzilla Minus Zero - First Look Teaser

Godzilla Minus Zero - First Look Teaser
Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
Passenger - Official Trailer

Passenger - Official Trailer
The Brink Of War - Official Trailer

The Brink Of War - Official Trailer
Runner - Official Teaser Trailer

Runner - Official Teaser Trailer
Insidious: Out of the Further - Official Trailer

Insidious: Out of the Further - Official Trailer
Ice Cream Man - Official Teaser Trailer

Ice Cream Man - Official Teaser Trailer
Insidious: Out of the Further - Official Trailer

Insidious: Out of the Further - Official Trailer
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - Official Trailer

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - Official Trailer
Mortal Kombat 2 Soundtrack - Techno Syndrome 2026 (feat. Ed Boon)

Mortal Kombat 2 Soundtrack - Techno Syndrome 2026 (feat. Ed Boon)
Mutiny - Official Trailer

Mutiny - Official Trailer
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Trailers

Hades II - Accolades Trailer

Hades II - Accolades Trailer
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - SPOTLIGHT Series

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - SPOTLIGHT Series
Anthology of the Killer - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Anthology of the Killer - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Pragmata - Eight Trailer (PS5)

Pragmata - Eight Trailer (PS5)
Dosa Divas - Launch Trailer (PS5)

Dosa Divas - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Clockfall - Reveal Trailer (PS5)

Clockfall - Reveal Trailer (PS5)
Necrophosis: Full Consciousness - Release Date Announcement Trailer (PS5)

Necrophosis: Full Consciousness - Release Date Announcement Trailer (PS5)
City Transport Simulator 2026 - Launch Trailer (PS5)

City Transport Simulator 2026 - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Pragmata - Eight Trailer

Pragmata - Eight Trailer
Replaced - Launch Trailer

Replaced - Launch Trailer
Hades II - Accolades Trailer

Hades II - Accolades Trailer
Clockfall - Reveal Trailer

Clockfall - Reveal Trailer
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Events

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