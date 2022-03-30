GRTV News - Bloodborne officially getting an R-rated adaptation

The Bloodborne movie is real and its on its way to theatres.
"Hello there and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"So without further ado though today we're talking about a Bloodborne movie in the works, the first official Bloodborne adaptation which is going to be officially R-rated and it has been announced by Sony Pictures.So if you're unaware, From Software seems to be doing a bit of an adaptation marathon at the minute, we've got the Sekiro anime coming out this year, Alex Garland is working on an Elven Ring movie with A24 which is probably coming out next year and then we've also got this animated R-rated Bloodborne movie coming from Sony as well."
"Sony owns Bloodborne as I'm pretty sure you probably know because PlayStation published Bloodborne and it was, well it was From Software's game that they developed, it was specifically made for the PlayStation 4 and so Sony owns the rights on that sort of thing so that's why Sony can just say hey we're doing this."
"It's also been rumoured for a little while that this has been in the works alongside rumours of things like a Bloodborne remake, a Bloodborne sequel, those things that again don't seem like they hold too much weight but now that we've had this you can be sure that people will be asking for more Bloodborne again and again and again, it's not going to go anywhere."
"As I said this was confirmed at CinemaCon which is ongoing right now so expect a lot more movie news and entertainment news as we talk through the convention as it takes place.Sanford Panich, the president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group said that it's going to be very true to the original spirit of Bloodborne and it was also confirmed that this is going to be co-produced by YouTuber JackSepticEye of all people who said that Bloodborne is his favourite game of all time and he's going to try and make this the best Bloodborne adaptation possible."
"Yeah and as I say there, Sekiro is also getting an adaptation, Elden Ring is also getting an adaptation, maybe Dark Souls is there somewhere down the line, Armored Core, again years away maybe.I'm not sure, there's no plot description for this, we imagine we'll be going back to the streets of Yharnam, we imagine we'll be following much of the events of the Hunters and things like that in the base game but otherwise yeah, plot description's not there at the minute but that's the case for like the Elden Ring movie which has already seen like a lot of set photos and things so again, details will remain light on this, there's no release window for this film as of the time of recording."
"If I had to guess, I would say it would probably be somewhere maybe around 2028 at the earliest.This is something that JackSepticEye in a post on Reddit is claiming that he's known about for quite some time, this isn't some like brand new announcement where they're going to have to look for the risers and things like that but animation does take its time and even in the Hollywood that we live in today, it does take a while for projects to come to fruition."
"So I would say that to me, 2028 sounds even potentially like wishful thinking for this film.It'll be interesting to see how much hype remains of Bloodborne right then because obviously as I talk right now, there's a big internet bubble that absolutely adores Bloodborne, they want to see Bloodborne every time there's a Sony show."
"However, it's really going to be interesting to see if that bubble can go out to the theatre.I'll use an example that's a bit weird before I sign off because I know there's already been run of it over but Hollow Knight Silksong, everyone thought that was a bit of a bubble because people were just saying Silksong, Silksong, Silksong all the time but that created such a buzz around the game that it ended up having a monster amount of players when it initially shadow launched."
"So we'll have to see though whether that kind of hype can translate to getting people to go to the theatre because that's a much bigger request than them just to buy a game on Steam.But yeah, let me know, are you excited about the Bloodborne movie?What do you want it to cover?And I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."