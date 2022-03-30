GRTV News - Xbox boss claims Game Pass is too expensive

It seems like changes or new options are on the horizon.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about a little development that happened over the evening in regards to Xbox again because, well, ever since it was announced that Phil Spencer was stepping down from Xbox and ever since Ashishama took over, we've seen a variety of changes come in that seem to be built on good faith and building up that trust from the community in this new Xbox, or Microsoft Gaming Boss rather. This has included a variety of things, most recently in regards to updates to sort of achievements and just core sort of Xbox software and UI elements. Things people have been asking about for a while and now one of the latest things that Ashishama has outright come and said is that Xbox, well, that Game Pass is too expensive and I think that's something that a lot of fans could echo. You know, Xbox Game Pass went from being this thing where it's like an unmissable, just unbelievable deal that if you enjoy video games at all you have to snag yourself a Game Pass subscription and now it's for, almost for purists, people who are going to use the variety of games in that library. For people who aren't going to frequently hop into those things, it's simply not worth buying because it's so expensive."
"But anyway, Ashishama seems to think that Game Pass is too expensive so maybe that'll mean there is a future where it'll become a little bit cheaper. Anyway, let's hop on it.So yes, even Xbox thinks Game Pass is too expensive, the new Xbox boss Ashishama keeps trying to please gamers by saying what we want to hear, but will it actually change?So yeah, a company getting new leadership will always lead to big and small changes."
"This new person will usually take a closer look at the business and tweak stuff to show things will be different and better with them at the helm. That's especially true when a company has become less popular and or profitable before they arrived. So it's understandable that Ashishama tried to look like a friendly gamer when she replaced the former Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer in February. Ashishama said she doesn't like soulless AI slops, seemed to tease the return of games exclusive to Xbox and more. Then it was only a matter of time before tonight's news happened. The Verge's Tom Warren has seen an internal Microsoft memo where Ashishama states that Game Pass has become too expensive for players before giving us hopes of the prices being lowered again by writing that Microsoft needs a better value equation. It's been around six months since Microsoft increased the prices for Game Pass, so does this mean they'll be lowering it again already? Our guess is no. Instead, Ashishama might be alluding to the new ad-supported Game Pass tiers we've heard rumours about for quite some time. Would you return to Game Pass if you got a cheaper version with ads?So is an ad tier version the way forward? It's hard to say. I don't know the data for streaming services across the board and whether or not, you know, streaming platforms like, you know, Netflix and Prime Video and whatnot actually see people picking up these ad tier versions. So it's hard to say whether that's something that people will gravitate to."
"The one thing though that you'd have to say is that Game Pass is too expensive.I know a lot of people who previously had a Game Pass subscription and they used it for one thing or another. It might be to just play the first party Xbox games that came out. It might be to just snag an interesting indie that they've had their eye on. But it was at a point where you could just have a Game Pass subscription all the time because you'd find ways to utilise and get the value out of it on an annual basis. When these changes are made, most all of these people that I am familiar with cancelled it because it's got to a point where it's about, you know, £25 a month or something like that. It's like a huge investment, which means you need to really be playing a brand new game every two months to get value out of Game Pass, which is just not plausible for a lot of people. I think the data goes to say that people tend to buy three or four games a year, whereas Game Pass would require you to go through six or more. So, I don't know, it's an interesting place to be. I think that they need to do something with the pricing though because, again, the message has changed with Game Pass. It's gone from the best deal in gaming, that was sort of like the unofficial tagline everyone christened it with, to now it's, you know, something more along the lines for purists, people who play a huge amount of video games and are looking for a way to get the value out of it. And even then, you don't, you might not get the games you want because, obviously, you don't get to choose the games around it at Game Pass. So, I don't know, I think it's a good thing that Ashish Sharma has acknowledged that this is what's happening with Game Pass. As for what the fix is, it's unclear, but by the sounds of things, there's going to be changes on the way. That's all the time that I have though. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GOTV News of the Week, so stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, thank you for joining me and I'll see you on the next one."