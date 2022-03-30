GRTV News - Rumour: Epic Games working on ARC Raiders-style extraction shooter with Disney characters

The game could be released as soon as November 2026.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always here with the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today we're talking an interesting project which may be revealed very soon which is to do with Epic Games and a potential shooter that might be looking to take on Arc Raiders."
"Now it seems we've moved on from the age of the Battle Royale and Marathon and Arc Raiders and PUBG, not PUBG sorry, Escape from Tarkov have proven that extraction shooters might just be the next big thing.Arc Raiders especially has drawn millions upon millions of players and if you're not thinking that publishers are looking at that and thinking they want a slice of the pie, you might not be looking in the right way but in a new report from Bloomberg it seems that Epic Games is going to be working on an Arc Raiders tile extraction shooter with Disney characters."
"So a couple of years ago Disney invested about 1.5 billion dollars into Epic Games and has allowed things like you know, more Marvel characters into Fortnite, more Star Wars characters into Fortnite, a lot of collaborations there.We've seen those before of course, before that big 1.5 billion dollar deal but this has seemed to be a real close partnership and it was also to do with the development of a few games."
"It's believed that there's going to be around three games in development as part of this deal at the minute at least and the first one is as I say an extraction shooter with Disney characters in the vein of Arc Raiders, at least that's according to Bloomberg's latest report."
"Apparently internal responses to this right now are a bit mixed, there's some people who criticise this game as not being very original in its mechanics whereas other people seem quite happy with it and know that Epic will turn it around.It's also reported by the way that this could be coming out as soon as November this year which means that there's not a lot of time to turn it around if the worries are as real as we were saying before but we've got responses to Bloomberg's report from both Disney and Epic with varying degrees of interest I guess, sorry a Disney spokesperson said we remain focused on our long term collaboration with Epic which continues to have strong momentum and our work to build transformational games and entertainment universe remains unchanged."
"Basically saying absolutely nothing in that response from Disney there apart from we are still working with Epic Games and we are going to make stuff with that, you know just a lot of marketing jargon thrown in there basically.But Liz Markman, Senior Director of Global Communications at Epic said that the Bloomberg report is basically not inaccurate but, or at the very least she said it's not reflective of the ambitions of the Disney collaboration, we are building a new games and entertainment universe of Disney experiences, Epic's timelines are aggressive and always have been, we are heavily moved by developers, we've heavily moved developers onto projects with releases approaching while smaller process typing teams are working on further projects."
"So that's basically saying don't believe everything you read online, you'll see it when you see it effectively which is probably what we'd say to you as well because while Bloomberg is always really accurate in its reporting we won't know what the final product looks like until it's on our screens."
"But if it is being planned for November you'd imagine a release, an announcement coming sometime in maybe summer so that people are ready for this whether that'll be at something like Unreal Fest which obviously because Epic Games owns Unreal Engine could be a thing or it might be something at Summer Games Fest because that's when the most eyes will be on gaming this summer, we'll have to wait and see but this is apparently a big rebound effort for Disney, for Epic Games sorry, this Disney deal is meant to be their big come back hope spot because obviously in recent weeks we've seen Epic Games lay off a thousand people and shut down some popular Fortnite game modes as well so it seems that we might be in, God forbid, the winding down of the Fortnite era and a move into something else entirely."
"But yeah let me know, does this Disney Arc Raiders excite you, do you think it's not needed, do you think it's going to be a live service flop, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."