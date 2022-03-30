GRTV News - Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Splatoon Raiders may launch this summer

If we're to believe recent trends from Nintendo.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about a bit of a trend actually more than anything, and the good thing about trends is that it's not like a confirmed report or an official bit of information from a confirmed source, but when you have a trend like this it's hard to dispute them and it's in regards to Nintendo and the way they tend to launch their games, so we know when many upcoming Nintendo games are set to arrive including Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and most recently Rhythm Paradise Groove I think the name of the game is, but some of the big ones we don't have firm dates for including Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave and Splatoon Raiders, but it seems like both are closer than they are further away and let's explore why, so yeah Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave both appear to be set for a summer release, both of these games have been updated with their PEGI ratings on the eShop which usually means a launch is coming soon, so many feel that Nintendo has been a bit slow to bring big name games to the Switch 2 although the criticism has eased since the launch of the highly successful Pokemon Pokopia, but there are also some very exciting titles on the way not least Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave and perhaps these two will arrive much sooner than we might have dared to hope, Reset Era has noted that the eShop pages for both of these games have been updated with PEGI ratings here and here, admittedly this doesn't necessarily prove anything but in a post the thread starter points out that Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, Pokemon Pokopia and the upcoming Yoshi in the Mysterious Book all had release dates set roughly 2-3 months after their PEGI ratings were finalised, assuming this pattern holds it seems we can look forward to a truly exciting gaming summer for the Nintendo consoles both Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave are highly anticipated and both fill an important gap in the lineup."
"So what you would have to say though, well the thing is both of these games are probably going to be Switch 2 exclusives at this point you'd think, so it perhaps will not collide as much with Risen Paradise Groove as other games will have in the past as that game is a Switch 1 exclusive technically which means you can't play it on Switch 2 but it's predominantly for the Switch 1 console but yeah what that probably does mean though is that we can sort of lay out when to expect them so I don't think Nintendo has a big launch plan for June yet and they also don't really have anything planned for late July or August so June's probably a bit soon now you know we got Yoshi in mid-May so you'd think if they're going to be in a release date for one of these two games in June they'd have to announce it pretty much now to give it two months or so so we'll stay tuned maybe maybe we'll get one of them in June maybe it'd be Splatoon probably best for June and then you'd say that maybe Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave will come out in the late July or early August if they're set for these summer releases as these dates suggest that also means that we have a very open autumn for Nintendo and autumn's obviously the big month so what heavy hitters do they have planned here now there's lots of reports of multiple Star Fox games being in the in the pipeline now if they're going to put a Star Fox game or two Star Fox games they kind of want to get them out with decent distance between them so maybe there'll also be a Star Fox game in the summer I don't know it's a lot of stuff happening with Nintendo and not a lot of confirmed stuff as well so it's going to be interesting but the the PEGI ratings for both these games do suggest that they're on the horizon so stay tuned if you're excited to play either of these games as it looks like they are closer than they are further away but yeah that's the time I have for today I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GOTV News of the Week so until then hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday take care everyone"