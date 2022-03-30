GRTV News - Latest rumour suggests Halo: Campaign Evolved could launch in July

Two sources seem to confirm a late July arrival.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today what we're going to be talking about is another rumour that's doing the rounds, there's a lot of these that do the rounds as of recent, but this one is, I think, I think this one has a degree of substance to it, so we're going to be talking about it, and it's in relation to Halo Campaign Evolved, I think there's been a fair few different rumours and reports going around as of recent that Campaign Evolved is actually closer than further away, I always expected it to launch probably sometime around November to more align with the Halo Anniversary, I mean they always do the big Halo shows and the big World Championship and all that stuff in the Autumn time, so I would have thought that they'd align with that, especially since this is just a campaign remake, but the latest rumour, or the latest information that's coming out is all suggesting that it's going to be here much sooner, and that it could be a summer launch, and to me, that perhaps lays the foundation for other things from Xbox's portfolio."
"So yes, Halo Campaign Evolved could potentially be released in late July, this is supported by two sources, one being an online retailer leaking the date, and dataminer's finding other evidence. So just before Easter, it was revealed that Halo Campaign Evolved had already been rated by the Career, Game Rating and Administration Committee, also known as GRAC, this is typically something that happens only a few months before launch, and as we've previously reported, rumours suggest that the game will be released during the Xbox Game Showcase on June 7th. Now we have another possible launch date, after a Korean retailer stated that Halo Campaign Evolved is set to debut on July 28th, that's a Tuesday, which is a common day of the week for Microsoft game releases. When this was noticed, the date disappeared quickly, but alert Reddit users managed to save screenshots as proof."
"So meanwhile dataminers have found other evidence that actually supports July 28th as the premiere date after two dates were discovered, July 23rd and July 28th. Microsoft often releases more exclusive editions that let us get an early start five days earlier, and it's very likely that's what this is about. Would be strange though, considering this is just a campaign remake for a campaign that's not particularly long, but anyway. Dates can change, but barring any unforeseen circumstances, there's still enough evidence to make this a well-founded guess."
"I think the other bit of information that suggests and gives this rumour a bit more credence is simply the fact that Xbox has a lot of stuff this year. Obviously Forza is May, which means that this game can't come out soon. It'd have to be like this April to really give it some space. Then obviously there is June, but the promise is Forza launch is sort of mid-May, so if you do the Xbox Game Showcase, you have sort of three weeks between Forza and Halo, which doesn't really align and give you the time that they deserve, especially considering the sheer size of Forza. Then you get to August as well. We'll skip July because that's where the rumour suggests it is, but you get to August, and usually August is a bit of a steady month for game releases, but we do see things launch at the end of August. It's not uncommon, but more so games are safe for September, October."
"The problem is, though, with Xbox is they have Gears of War E-Day, which seemingly will come out this year because it's getting that big direct showcase at the end of the Xbox Game Showcase. But then they also have Fable. Now, Fable is the one that everyone has a question mark next to because, is it going to make it in time? But let's play with, let's be devil's advocate here and say that Fable does come out this year. With GTA obviously eating up a large proportion of November sales and Fable won't directly compete with Grand Theft Auto in regards to player bases, but they're still two massively expensive games that, you know, Xbox won't want to be going blow for blow with GTA. It's just death sentence, isn't it? So you'd have to say that if Fable is going to come out, it's probably going to have to come out in October because December will probably be too late for Fable, you'd have to say, because December launches kind of get forgotten a little bit. So if Fable comes out in October, that means Gears of War has to come out in either late August or at least, or, you know, September-ish time. And then if that's happening, that means where's Halo? It's like, well, it's going to come out at some point and that leaves July. So I actually think that there's a fair bit of truth to this and likelihood that this is going to happen. I think it's the smallest title of Xbox's portfolio this year. So it's the one that you can get out in the most sort of free and able window. So it makes sense to me that this could happen. So I think, um, stay tuned for more news on this because it does seem like this is the way they're going to be doing it. And then again, it leaves Xbox room to drop Gears and Fable in the autumn or potentially push Fable to early 2027 if need be and give Gears the full time it needs in the autumn. But again, we'll stay tuned for more on that. But the good news is that this is happening and it seems, you know, when you have leaked release dates on retailers, it's usually a pretty good sign of how close the game is to launch. So stay tuned for more. And otherwise this is all the time I have."
"I'll be back now tomorrow for my final GFT news of the week. So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."