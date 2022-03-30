GRTV News - PlayStation will soon give fans the chance to be a part of their favourite games

Would you want the chance to scan yourself into your favourite game?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we're always over here for you at Gamereactor, and if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking about being potentially a part of a PlayStation game.Now this might be something that in one way seems quite easy because if you define putting yourself into a game as creating a character or something like that, then we've all put ourselves into video games over the years, however very few of us have actually got the chance to be scanned into a video game."
"It's something though that PlayStation is looking into as potentially giving its fans the chance to literally go to Los Angeles, get scanned in, and then become a part of the game.This is something called the player base, is what PlayStation is calling it."
"Initially alarm bells might be going off as you're like, oh my god are they scanning in every single person who's played the game?No, it's basically a competition which allows you to enter and put forward an application on why you should be included in a first party PlayStation game."
"The first game they're doing it with is Gran Turismo 7, and they're essentially going to be giving you the chance to put your face into the game as a limited time appearance with your own in-game portrait.You'll get a very custom livery, you'll get your own custom logo, and you'll do all that as I said, bless me, at the studio in Los Angeles if you get the chance to win."
"There's only going to be one person that wins this, so if you want to find out more you'd better go to the PlayStation blog post and check out the player base and enter yourself there.But essentially this seems like it's going to be a way for Sony to sort of push, to push forward with giving players the chance to get involved in games more than just playing them."
"It's something that a lot of people have looked into over the years in various ways, and I'm not sure that it's going to be this massive new trend within gaming, but it's certainly an interesting idea.Being able to, as I say, create a character is one level of extra immersion, but if you were playing as yourself as in being scanned in, we'd imagine that adds something else."
"Again, this is something that's only going to be one for one person at a time, so if they do add another first party title like Horizon or Marvel's Spider-Man or something like that where you could be an NPC in the background, where you could give yourself your own Spidey suit or something like that, that would all be really cool."
"However, these are things that aren't necessarily going to be changing the game up.I wouldn't see any alarm bells with people being scanned in and their data being used.I mean, it's likely that your data will be used if you get yourself scanned in by Sony, but considering it's not a wide scale thing, I don't think anyone needs to worry about their face data being stolen or anything like that."
"If it was where, say, you scan your face in through a webcam or something and then they immediately have that, have access to that, then we're getting a little bit worried.It's not that though.It's something entirely different and it might be something that you're interested in."
"If it is, let me know.Otherwise, I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV News.Goodbye."