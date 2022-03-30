GRTV News - Sony seemingly has grand plans for a multi-platform future

By committing to expanding and enhancing PlayStation Network across all platforms.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we have quite an interesting one because it actually directly clashes with the storyline that we've been following for a while, which is basically that Playstation is going to be looking to sort of consolidate its efforts and focus more on PS5, or Playstation console should we say. Particularly this focus, when we heard about this there seemed to be an emphasis on particularly single player games and making sure that upcoming single player experiences like Wolverine for example would launch only on Playstation consoles, which would be for this case PS5, and it wouldn't get a multi-platform launch. Now obviously they never specifically said anything about multiplayer because multiplayer thrives on having a big audience at its disposal, but it is an interesting angle because Playstation has gone down this route of multi-platform video games for a short while. Now we have a new report that is coming out and basically saying that Sony is continuing to focus on multi-platform and that this idea of consolidating its efforts on Playstation consoles is perhaps not accurate, so let's have a look."
"So yeah, Sony quietly prepares a multi-platform future including PC, mobile and consoles, it seems that the report is claiming Sony wants to scale back its third party initiatives may not be entirely accurate. So there have been plenty of rumours that Sony might be scaling back its multi-platform efforts, particularly on PC, for non-multiplayer titles, but judging by a Japanese job listing discovered by Phrasemaker, the situation may be more complicated than that. In the ad, Sony states that they are working to improve the Playstation network, which includes PC consoles, not necessarily just Playstation and mobile. They also mention this work on crossplay is being done to support hundreds of millions of, meaning far more than just Playstation players. We are currently working to further improve the communication features that connect players around the world to develop new features, voice chat features, and distribution across multiple platforms, console, PC and mobile. So far it seems that this concept is still a ways off and Sony further explains where they stand in the process."
"This project is in the phase of considering and building a new server architecture without being bound by existing frameworks. In other words, it will likely be a long time before we see any actual results and perhaps this is a service that Sony aims to have ready just in time for the launch of the Playstation 6, which is widely rumoured to be in 2028."
"So yeah, I mean the thing is with this report is that you can, there can be this emphasis to expand and improve Playstation network and make it a more versatile system across all these different platforms while still making your single player games exclusive to Playstation consoles. That could still be a thing that happens, but you don't do this if you're shutting down the multi-platform approach. I think particularly for Sony, they probably look at PC for what it is and for them it's the cash cow for multiplayer. I don't think they really find as much success for their single player games on PC, but for things like Marathon for example, a lot of data that's been going around shows that majority of the players around, I think it's a good 70% of the players or something came from PC. So for multiplayer games, if you're going to be going down this route of making multiplayer games, which Sony has been doing for a short while, you need to have them available on PC because there's a huge audience that enjoy those types of games there. Likewise, if you want that connection with a player base that spans billions, then you need to have the mobile presence as well. So making sure that you incorporate that platform is a huge thing as well. But that being said, we could still see a future where first party single player games come to solely PlayStation. It might happen, it's hard to say from this report right now, but it does seem to suggest that this whole idea of PlayStation seemingly looking to consolidate its efforts and focus more on console is probably a little bit wider the mark. Which I suppose is a good thing really, but at the same time, it might not be as inaccurate as how it could sound. So I don't know, we'll stay tuned until we hear more about this, but I think what we're going to see here is a bigger emphasis on cross-play and multi-platform approach for the titles that suit it, but potentially not for the ones that don't need it as much. That's sort of the angle that I'm drawing from this. But again, as we know more, be sure to keep posted and updated, otherwise that's all the time that I have. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week, and until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday. Take care everyone."