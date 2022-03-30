GRTV News - Rumour: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delayed to February 2027

What does this mean for the future of Tomb Raider?
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"Without further ado though today, we're talking about a potential delay to one of 2026's biggest releases really as it seems that Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis might be pushing its release date back to February 2027 rather than coming out sometime this year.Now at the Game Awards last year, one of the biggest announcements was that we were getting not one but two new Tomb Raider games, Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider Catalyst."
"Legacy of Atlantis was set to release this year, 2026, Catalyst was set to come out 2027, however, potentially they could both be coming out within the same year if this rumour is to be believed.Now, we've not really heard anything in the first four months of the year apart from the updates to things like there being the Swimsuit Lara if you want to have that, there being another promise that it will come out this year and stuff like that."
"A lot of the Tomb Raider news that we're getting at the minute is focused primarily on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge show with Amazon Prime Video which is currently in production.However, as we say here, coming from Tomb Raider Society of Raiders via Gaming Bolt which was a page that leaked the fact that there was a new Tomb Raider going to be announced at the Game Awards days before it happened, we have another announcement that the game is going to be released in February 2027 rather than any time in 2026."
"So, considering it's not had a release date within the past few months, we imagine it's not coming out within the first half of this year and the latter half of this year is getting pretty stacked.So, again, this is just a room to take your usual pinch of salt with it, however, we would be not too surprised if this turned out to be true considering the fact, as I say, that we don't really know whether Tomb Raider can even slot in to the latter half of 2026 with how packed it's going to be, even if GTA 6 gets delayed again."
"Things like Fable, things like Gears of War E-Day, things like, oh my goodness, there's loads of games coming out basically, there's a lot of stuff already locked in for the next half of this year, but obviously GTA is probably the biggest thing that even a main figure like Lara Croft coming back into gaming might not be available right now, you know."
"So, we'll have to see how this goes, again, it's just a rumour at the minute, but it would sort of probably have a knock-on effect to things like Tomb Raider Castellus release date because that would probably not want to come out within the same year as Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis because you'd worry about the games cannibalising themselves."
"It could, however, help promote the game and the TV show if they were both to come out around a similar time because obviously it would be imagined that a Tomb Raider TV show, if well received, is going to create interest in the games and if you have a new game ready to go, that's going to do one better than even Amazon's Fallout series, which has people flocking back en masse to Fallout 4, Fallout New Vegas, even Fallout 3 and Fallout 76 whenever they release a new season with that."
"So, yeah, let me know, do you think this is legitimate, do you think this is going to happen, do you think this is going to be a legit delay or do you think it doesn't really matter?Do you care?Let me know all that and I'll see you tomorrow for more Shared TV News."
"Goodbye."