GRTV News - An Elden Ring movie set has seemingly been discovered

By the looks of things, it was found in the British countryside.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we are going to be touching on something that happened over the long Easter weekend, namely that a bit of a leak popped up on Reddit that suggested that somebody, somewhere has found the first set for the Elden Ring movie. Now this is a film that is being made, I think A24 is the lead production company, but anyway, it's a movie that's on the way and it's being scripted and sort of helmed by Alex Garland who has lots of experience in the world of film, including making the 28 Days, Years series and things more recently like Warfare. But yeah, we've got to first look at what seems to be a set, there's been no confirmation that this is actually a set for the Elden Ring movie, but all those cards, all the signs seem to point in that direction. And as for where it is, a reasonable guess would be somewhere in the British countryside, but it's hard to tell because that could be literally anywhere."
"But anyway, let's dive in. So yes, the Elden Ring movie seems to have been discovered in the English countryside. After months of eerie silence, the Elden Ring movie is suddenly staring again thanks to a mysterious leak that might have revealed an actual filming Things have been pretty quiet regarding the film adaptation of Elden Ring, at least up until now. It seems like a person who goes by the online alias Throx has managed to find the film and location out in the English countryside after being tipped off by an anonymous source."
"And to be frank, the clips that have been posted on TikTok undeniably look very real with that wonderfully dark and epic vibe to it, which leads us to believe and hope that maybe the Alex Garland directed movie actually is moving forward, albeit slowly. For those of you who've missed it or forgot the details, the Elden Ring movie is being produced by A24 in close collaboration with Bandai Namco and with Garland in the director's chair."
"This could truly be something to look forward to. According to reports, he went all in and wrote a truly juicy script just because he really wanted to win over From Software Miyazaki.Of course, there are still many questions and no official statement has been released. Perhaps the Elden Ring movie is closer than we think and no longer just a distant idea or dream."
"Check out the clip below. What do you think? Does this look legit or are you looking forward to the film adaptation? And this is the clip here. You can see, I think it's Church of America or something here. But it's certainly a set of some kind because of all the railings around it. And also that's not, we don't have, again, you'd have to assume that it's some part of the British countryside judging by that. But a lot of people are saying it's England, it could be Ireland. There's a very real chance that's Ireland. A lot of films are filmed in Ireland. But yes, it's hard to say that could be anything other than the set for the Elden Ring movie. But again, no confirmation has come out yet from A24 or Bandai Namco or anyone that's involved in this project. So we'll have to just stay tuned. But the thing is, if somebody found this, you'd have to assume that more people are going to come across it. And if more people are going to come across it, especially when it's being used for properly filming soon, then we're going to have more leaks about this movie. So stay tuned for more, no doubt. But otherwise, that's all the time that I have. So I'll see you on the next GOTV News tomorrow."