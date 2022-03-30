The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - Retro Gameplay

"Dost thou sense it? The climate of evil descending upon this realm..." The first 20 minutes of the Nintendo 64 masterpiece are enough to both recall why this was ground-breaking in the late 90s and to reach its very first dungeon, the Great Deku Tree. You know the drill: Navi the fairy wakes up Link in the Kokiri Forest, we meet Saria, then find a sword and shield to mess with Mido, all as we re-master our good 'ol Z-targeting moves. "It seems the time has come for the boy without a fairy to begin his journey... The youth whose destiny [it] is to lead Hyrule to the path of justice and truth..."