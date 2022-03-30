Super Metroid - First 13 minutes Retro Gameplay

"The last Metroid is in captivity. The Galaxy is at peace..." We step into Samus Aran's Varia Suit to relive the first few moments of the SNES masterpiece, as the bounty hunter recalls the events of Metroid 1 and 2, tries to protect the Metroid child/larva from Ridley's claws at the Galactic Research Station at Ceres (Space Colony), and finally starts her journey on planet Zebes from Crateria to Brinstar, where she recovers the morphing ball and the missiles to shoot her way through the first few space pirates.