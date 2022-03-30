GRTV News - New Blizzard job listing has fans thinking a Starcraft return is right around the corner

A Starcraft return is long overdue, but is now finally the time for one?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're talking about StarCraft, a game series that has not had a new entry in about 10 or 11 years and apparently could be due one on the way if you're willing to believe a new job listing at Blizzard, so essentially we're spotted by people over at PC Gamer, there's a new lead designer, Blizzard are looking for a new lead designer at Innovation and they are looking for someone who has experience not only in open world shooter games but they are also looking for someone who has experience in Unreal Engine, why is that interesting? Well it's interesting because apart from Hearthstone, Blizzard is currently, all of Blizzard's other games are currently made on their own in-house engines, obviously Unreal is something that we've seen grow massively in popularity as it just seems to be the new sort of format for AAA games these days, however it's something that not every studio has adopted, places like Kojima Productions, places like, well Warhorse now has adopted Unreal Engine, same as CD Projekt Red, but Capcom for example uses the RE engine and Blizzard mainly uses its own in-house engine like I said, so that's of interest because it means that it's likely going to be an entirely new project. We do know as well that Blizzard dips its toe into new IPs every now and again, Overwatch for example 10 years ago was a brand new IP, Everwild was going to be a brand new IP until it got canned because of some layoffs, but we know that it's going to be something new, however the fact that this is going to be an open world shooter does make people believe that it could be a Starcraft return as well as there's been rumblings of a Starcraft return for a while, one mentioned in Jason Schreier's 2024 book about the rise, fall and future of Blizzard, so we do know that something Starcraft is likely going to be coming, it's been long overdue and this series had a massive fanbase back in the day, so it would be surprising if Blizzard just left it to die out of nowhere. It's also interesting that we have, oh my god, Blizzcon coming up this September, nearly called it Starcon then, that's probably something else entirely, well it would be Starcraft's convention, but yeah, so Blizzcon coming up in September, it's going to be very, it's going to be likely when we could see something like this announcement reveal if it was going to be revealed, or perhaps even as soon as the Xbox showcase in June, because Xbox obviously owns Blizzard as well, but we'll have to wait and see as this is not something that's set in stone, again it's a rumour, it's based on a job listing, and job listings never tell you exactly what a game developer's working on, but it can give you a hint as to something interesting. So far as we know as well, nothing really fits open world shooter when we think about Blizzard's current roster of games, so it does seem like at the very least Blizzard is working on a brand new project for this League designer role, and hey, if you've got 15 years of design and gameplay, or design and gameplay experiences, you perhaps could find out long before I do or anyone else does, but let me know what you think about that, and I'll see you soon for some more GITV news, goodbye."