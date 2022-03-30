GRTV News - Nintendo said to be furious about the latest leaks

An ex-PR manager has commented on the slate of recent leaked information.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching on a little report that's come out in regards to Nintendo. Anyone who's been following the games news cycle for the last few weeks will know that Nintendo has once again been the subject of immense leaks. Nintendo does this thing where it's really capable of holding its information and keeping it under wraps for the majority of the life cycle and then the final hurdle, just as things are about to make their debut, they get leaked. We've seen that recently in regards to reports coming out that Star Fox, or sorry, Fox McCloud is going to appear in the Super Mario Galaxy movie. We've seen it with this massive leak that says there's going to be a Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake, there's going to be no Super, no 3D Mario this year, there's going to be Zelda themed Switch 2 consoles coming out later this year, there's going to be a couple of new Star Fox projects coming out this year. All these things have come out and Nintendo, because they're not a very vocal company, they don't come out and say, no that information's false, they don't say anything. But what we have had is an ex-PR manager from the company speak out and basically give an idea as to how Nintendo will be approaching the situation right now. So yeah, ex-Nintendo PR manager, Nintendo is absolutely furious about the leaks. Kit Ellis, for a company like Nintendo whose approach to marketing is propped up by the element of surprise, it's a big problem. So leaks happen all the time in the gaming world and these days it almost seems like no one is even trying to keep secrets anymore. But one company that's usually pretty good at this is Nintendo, which always manages to pull off some major surprises."
"They're so famous for it that unpredictability is practically part of their business model.That's why many people reacted when rumours recently surfaced that a new Star Fox game would be released as early as this summer, which would explain the Space Fox's role in the Super Mario Galaxy movie, followed by a Switch sports game and a remake of the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time later this autumn. We don't know if the leaks are true but it doesn't seem entirely implausible and Nintendo's presentations will of course be significantly less interesting if they can't surprise us in the same way. Now Nintendo's former PR manager, Kit Ellis, states on social media that the company clearly has a problem with leaks, it can't seem to get under control, and suggests they are absolutely furious about the situation and that it could harm them. I can promise you that Nintendo is absolutely furious about this."
"My mind goes to Nintendo and how they really have a problem with leaks right now that they don't seem to be able to solve. This isn't just somebody cryptically tweeting out a few things 24 hours before a Nintendo Direct, this is somebody who has laid out their entire line-up for the rest of this year and part of next year's. For a company like Nintendo, whose approach to marketing is propped up by the element of surprise, it's a big problem. Of course this isn't the first time Nintendo has been hit by leaks but usually these involve rumours a few hours or possibly days before an official announcement. Now potentially the entire year's plans have leaked and to make matters worse, the same source, Nate The Hate, claimed that the next 3D Mario won't arrive until 2027 meaning that those who want to switch to Primarily for Mario can take it easy and wait for them to console purchase. Ellis concludes by noting that leaks will be a priority for Nintendo moving forward. This just feels like uncharted territory for Nintendo, they've had leakers before and they've dealt with leakers before, this feels like a different situation, I don't know what's going to happen next. But for the company overall, this is going to become a major priority going forward. As mentioned we still don't know if the leaks are actually legitimate but summer is approaching so we'll likely find out more soon given the two games are set to release during that season and what's your take on these leaks. So Nintendo's a fascinating company because when it gets hit by these leaks it kind of goes scorch earth a little bit. When it was facing a few leaks a few years ago, back when it was still the Switch 1 cycle, at least for the media side of things, they basically blew everything up and they made it so you have to have, they had like almost a multi-factor authentication system to be able to access games pre-launch to ensure there wasn't any leaks. Now this is a very different beast because now we're talking about leaks happening months and months and months in advance, meaning that it's happening probably internally. So you have to wonder now what's going to happen with Nintendo, how are they going to be, how are they going to sort of hunker down a little bit because they will. Nintendo will do what they can to isolate and figure out who's sharing this information and then they'll cut the head off the stake effectively because again, as was said in that news piece there, that element of surprise is something Nintendo has always built its foundations upon. So it's going to be interesting."
"I would assume that there's still a variety of surprises that Nintendo has in store for later this year that hasn't been leaked. And as well, speaking about some of the leaks that have come out, I don't think many of them are that surprising in the grand scheme of things because with the, a link to the past, is it a link to the past? With the Zelda remake that they did a few years ago, I wish I completely blanked on the name of it for some reason, you have to say that there were going to be more Zelda remakes, it's just when were they were coming. As for the No 3D Mario, as we talked about a couple of days ago, it doesn't surprise me necessarily that there's no 3D Mario this year considering last year was Donkey Kong Bonanza, that was a huge game and Nintendo doesn't naturally pump out like a massive 3D platformer every year, there's usually a bit of time between them so it doesn't necessarily surprise me that's happening. The big surprise really, and again as well, the Switch 2 consoles getting themed editions, I think they're too late already, I think there should have been more already in regards to that. But as for like the Star Fox stuff, that is a bit of a surprise that it's been leaked and I think Nintendo probably feels the most pain in regards to that one because you probably were hoping to watch the film, see Star Fox in it and go, oh what does this mean for the future? But anyway, fascinating situation, as we know more be sure to keep posted and updated and otherwise that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News and again we're going into the Easter weekend now, so it's a long weekend, so I'll be next back on Tuesday. So I hope you enjoy the rest of your Easter and I'll see you all on the other side."