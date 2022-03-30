GRTV News - Avatar: The Last Airbender returns to Netflix for its second season in June

We imagine Season 3 won't be far behind.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"So without further ado though today, we're talking Avatar The Last Airbender, specifically the Netflix live action version of the show, which has got its second season's release date right to us, that release date is the 25th of June 2026, which is coming up quite soon considering that we are on the last day of March at the time of recording, so within a few months we'll be able to, within three months time, we'll be watching this show, which as you probably could have guessed will cover the second season of the original animated series going to the Earth Kingdom after they've defeated the efforts of the evil Fire Nation to take over the Northern Water Tribe at the end of season one, spoilers if you've not seen Avatar The Last Airbender in any of its many forms at this point because it has had a few, we obviously had the animated series back in the early 2000s followed by the abysmal live action movie and then the slightly better but still not great live action Netflix series."
"This show has been one of those like Stranger Things and Harry Potter, which isn't even out that big, you know what I mean, and the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms where because such a large portion of the cast, or such a significant portion of the cast, is made up of children, it's a bit of a question of how can you keep this going, you know, it's been a couple of years now since we first saw the first season and the kids have grown up, or the kid I suppose in Aang has grown up quite significantly, therefore we will see a bit of a, maybe a bit of a time jump acknowledged in season two. At the very least this won't be the case for season three though because season two and three were filmed back to back, meaning that we'll get the same look for everyone in those shows as they come out."
"We don't know when season three is coming out, it'll probably be within a year's time or so I'd imagine, depending on how quickly Netflix wants to get it out there. You'd imagine that season three will be the last season of the show considering that season three was the last season of the original source material, although they had a lot more episodes there to play with. Ben's got the logline here, the official logline of season two, which is probably what you'd expect as an SSA if you're in any way familiar with the original stuff. After a bittersweet victory, saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar, Aang, Katara and Sokka, regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai. Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but fruitful, Aang discovers Toph, an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending. So, they're going to Ba Sing Se, which is, as Avatar fans will know, where a significant portion of series two takes place. It's also where a lot of the gang sort of comes together and it feels like in season two everything is fully formed in terms of how the show wanted to be and how it wanted to look and how it wanted its characters to come across, at least in the original animated series. Hopefully, the second season of the live action series finds its footing in a similar vein, otherwise it might be the case that people are going to put on the snooze button for season three. But we'll have to see, there were some changes in season one and there will be some changes in season two to that original source material to sort of pack it down a bit and make what we can of a different version of Avatar. Are you looking forward to Avatar The Last Airbend in season two? Let me know and I'll see you tomorrow on some more GRTV news. Goodbye."