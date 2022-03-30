GRTV News - The date has been set for the Xbox Games Showcase

The show will be followed by a Gears of War: E-Day Direct.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching on the confirmation of the first, or technically the second, big showcase of the summer. We obviously already know that Summer Game Fest is happening again and that's going to be kicking things off on June 5th I want to say, but now we also know about when Xbox is going to be hosting its annual big games showcase. Microsoft has revealed the information, it's going to be happening on the Sunday after Summer Game Fest, so a couple of days later, and it's going to be followed up as it was, or as it has been in the last few years, by a dedicated showcase tailored to one of the year's bigger games from Microsoft. So, with that being the case, let's hop on in. Microsoft confirms its summer event, the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will take place on 7th June, the main presentation will be followed immediately by another focused on Gears of War eDay. We've only just entered Spring and switched to Summer time and Microsoft wants us to start getting excited about the conferences that many of the big companies still hold on the dates when the E3 in Los Angeles used to take place. Although these conferences are now led by Geoff Keighley's SGF, or Summer Game Fest, Xbox has confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will take place on 7th June at 6pm, 7pm CEST, featuring major announcements from both Xbox Game Studios and its partners around the world. This event will be immediately followed by a Gears of War eDay Direct, which obviously confirms that the next instalment in the Coalition's franchise, a prequel to the main series, is set during eDay. As Xbox states in a press release via Xbox Live, we will see new gameplay and details provided directly by the game's development team. 2026, as we all know, marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of the first Xbox, we're confident that it'll be an exciting conference, especially following the recent changes in Xbox's executive team. Microsoft also announced that this year we'll see the return of Xbox FanFest, a gathering with gamers in Los Angeles to celebrate the brand and its titles throughout history. What surprises do you think the green gaming giant has in store for us this year? And here's the key art they have in store for this year."
"So yes, Xbox Game Showcase returns to its typical slot, which is the Sunday following Summer Game Fest, or I guess during Summer Game Fest. Typically these shows are about just over an hour long, the Xbox Game Showcase, and they have about 20 minutes or so, or 30 minutes dedicated to the follow-up game, which for this year's Gears of War eDay. By the time this showcase happens, we would've seen, or Forza Horizon 6 would've arrived, meaning I think the only games that you can look at in this showcase as surefire appearances is obviously Halo Campaign Evolved, because that is expected to launch probably November time."
"Gears of War might have a really brief trailer, but it'll probably save the rest of it, that'll probably be preserved for the dedicated Direct that follows. But you'd also assume that Fable will show up to some degree. Now it does concern me a little bit that Fable hasn't been selected for this thing. I know we've already had Fable appear in the Xbox Developer Direct earlier this year, but I think Fable is probably a bigger game than Gears of War eDay, and that's with all due respect to Gears of War, I adore Gears of War. But this Fable game is one of those ones that you look at as, I think in a way a bit of a turning point for Xbox. If it does well, I think they're on to something really special, and if it doesn't do well, it could change the way that Xbox do things. I do hope that this doesn't mean that Fable has been delayed internally already. I hope that it still means that it's on schedule for later this year, but we'll have to stay tuned and see. If Fable doesn't appear at this Xbox Games Showcase though, and give us a release date, I think then we have to start asking the question as to what's the situation with Fable, because all we were told during the Developer Direct is that it was coming in 2026 still. Beyond that, I'd say maybe you get a teaser for next Call of Duty, but typically they save Call of Duty news for dedicated Call of Duty Next shows, such a big franchise that it kind of has to do its own thing. Beyond that, there might be some nods to Activision Blizzard here, there might be some bits and pieces from Bethesda, but I don't think either of those companies have a great deal of things ready to show off for themselves, especially with Activision, or rather with Blizzard having BlizzCon in September. So it's one of those shows that I don't really know what to expect from this year's Xbox Games Showcase, because we kind of know what Xbox has in store. We kind of know what to expect from Blizzard. Bethesda is in a weird place where it doesn't really have a lot in its pipeline. Starfield's getting a bunch of new content next week, and in the future you look at Bethesda and you say, what have they got in cooking up? Well, Obsidian had a huge year last year. Bethesda Softworks is seemingly in this bit of a limbo period where we're years away from Elder Scrolls and we're years after Starfield. I don't really know what else to expect from this. It could be a show full of surprises or it could be a little bit middling and disappointing, but either way, we know when it's happening, we know it's going to be followed by a Gears of War E-Day Direct, and yeah, that's pretty much all we have to share. There will be more information about these shows, should we say, coming out in the future. You'd assume that with Summer Game Fest happening and this Xbox Games Showcase happening, both around the same time of the year, that there will be other shows happening as well. As for what they'll be, though, is a question mark, because it's hard to say. Ubisoft will host a show this year because Ubisoft's in a bit of a weird position as well, so I don't know whether we'll see a whole lot. Nintendo doesn't typically follow the norms of the industry either, so you can't say there'll be a Nintendo Direct scheduled for this time of year. You can't say that there'll be a PlayStation Showcase scheduled for this time of year, because PlayStation also doesn't seem to really care about aligning with things these days. So, yeah, bit of a strange one, but we do know that that Summer Game Fest period, should we say, will at least feature Xbox and will at least feature the Summer Game Fest show. As we know more, though, we should keep you posted, otherwise that's all the time that I have, so I'll see you all in the next year on TV News, tomorrow."