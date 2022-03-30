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GRTV News - Rumour: The first themed Nintendo Switch 2 is set to arrive in 2026

A highly anticipated remake could bring about the first themed Switch 2 console bundle.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."

"Today we're talking about The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time. Why are we talking about that? Because it is apparently getting a remake in the second half of 2026 which would be huge news and not only that but it could be bringing with it the first themed Nintendo Switch too. So if you're like me, you probably like the idea of having a console that feels a bit personal to you. The Nintendo Switch did a great job with that, whether it was in the Nintendo Switch itself or the Nintendo Switch OLED model, you could really buy a console with a game launch that felt like it was different from the standard setup for the Switch. For example there was the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED which was the last one to be released, the last themed console, but we even had it with the Pokemon Sword and Shield Switch Lite, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switches, the Pokemon, sorry, the Animal Crossing Switches, the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Switch which I have personally, all of those different kind of models of it, whereas the Nintendo Switch 2 at the moment just has the base console. Now it's not even been out for a year yet, so it's safe to say that we've still got plenty of enjoyment left of the Nintendo Switch 2, but it is expected that we will be getting a new themed console with some big releases, perhaps a lot of people pointing towards something like Pokemon Winds and Waves as they are the 10th generation of Pokemon games. However, according to Leaker and Insider Special Nick, who has said that there's an Ocarina of Time remake in the works, there is one that says we're getting a limited edition Switch 2 console, not sure if the game will be bundled or not. It would be interesting to see the game not bundled with it, but you'd imagine that it would be considering that we've already had Nintendo Switch 2 bundles come with games beforehand even if they've not come with a special edition of the console like Mario Kart World in the past. As I say, this is the first of its kind of this generation of Nintendo hardware and it would be fitting considering The Legend of Zelda is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and is one of Nintendo's biggest IPs. It might be the case that this is wishful thinking to think about the Ocarina of Time remake because, as I said, it is yet unconfirmed. This is just rumours at the minute, but the more we hear about it, the more it seems potentially likely. Yeah, there's nothing else really in terms of solid news to be talking about with this stuff, but it would be very, very interesting to see Nintendo release its first specialised Switch 2 in that regard. It would be about the same timeframe as the Nintendo Switch getting its first special edition console and it surely would boost the sales figures of the console by quite a bit. We reported on last week Nintendo perhaps slowing down the production of Switch 2 units, but it's possible that those basic Switch 2 units slowing down is going to make way for quite a lot of units of the special edition. Would you buy a Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake special edition Nintendo Switch 2?
Would you want it to come with the game or not? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."

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