GRTV News - Nintendo's first-party slate for 2026 has been leaked

It's set to be a big year for Star Fox and The Legend of Zelda fans.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and we're going to be kicking off by talking about a bunch of leaks that happened over the weekend in relation to Nintendo. So Nintendo are typically rather good at keeping their announcements under wraps but they do have a tendency to stumble at the last hurdle and just as you'd think that they've kept a game quiet or they've kept a game hidden away from from prying eyes all the way until launch."
"We get leaks like this right at the last bit of, you know, right on the final stretch and then we finally get to know what they're working on probably before Nintendo intends to reveal it to the world. So a big reveal has happened or a big leak has happened rather and it's suggested that well it's given us a very good idea as to what Nintendo's 2026 slate looks like. Again though before we get into this, this is all leak information so don't take any of it as confirmed."
"You know this could change but the information where it's coming from is from a typically reliable source so let's go for that. So yes rumored Nintendo's lineup of exclusives of 2026 reportedly leaked. Various sources suggest there will be no 3D Mario game this year but confirmed the return of Star Fox and the Ocarina of Time remake. So of course Nintendo knows how to keep its biggest game of surprises under the utmost secrecy at least for almost the entire duration of their development cycle but as the moment of their official reveal draws near the ground beneath their feet begins to shift and whispers about future titles start to crystallise from various different sources leading one to suspect that the information is reliable. That is more or less what has happened following the revelations made by the well-known insider NateTheHate on his podcast which you can find on YouTube. The discussion addresses the current situation regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as the release schedule Nintendo might be preparing for the second half of the year. So first the bad news according to the insider there won't be a 3D Mario in 2026. This was already suspected given the way the company referred to the Super Mario Galaxy movie as the main event for the Mario's 40th anniversary which we are currently in the midst of. Once you've gone over the bitter taste for this first piece of news I hope the next bit catches you off guard. Nintendo is preparing a new mainline Star Fox title and the official announcement is set to take place this summer presumably during a Nintendo Direct in June. This is also supported by the surprise appearance of Fox McCloud in the Mario film which premieres in a week's time or as and when we're doing this now in a couple of days. This information shared by NateTheHate has also been confirmed as accurate by sources close to Game Reactor and if the return of Star Fox after a 20-year absence the last installment Star Fox Command was released on the 6th of August 2006 in Japan sounds spectacular to you. You should also note the same sources same as Nate are pointing to a remake of The Legend of Zelda the Ocarina of Time also set to be announced in the second half of the year with the release before the end of 2026. Obviously none of this news is official until Nintendo says otherwise but the variety of sources agreeing on the same information leads us to believe it is true. It seems that very soon the Nintendo Switch 2 schedule is really going to pick up. If this information is confirmed what do you think of the return of Star Fox and Ocarina of Time?Well you'd have to say the Switch 2 is is rather desperate for new games so uh this is something to go and say though that they're like new is perhaps a little bit uh contradictory especially for the case of the Ocarina of Time. I love Ocarina of Time it's a fantastic game but it's been remade a couple well before hasn't it it's it's one of the it's one of the more accessible older Zelda games so um I feel like this remake has to be a really impressive big budget one um and not you know not of the same sort of caliber as as let's say a link to the uh a link to the past because I like that I love that old that previous remake but that was for a game that hadn't really received any treatment like that the Ocarina of Time has so I think this needs to be a really big budget one uh to really again it's not just to give the Nintendo Switch 2 some some titles but also to celebrate the 40th or yeah the 40th anniversary of Zelda so it's a big year for that um no 3D Mario a little bit disappointing especially considering uh like we're coming off the back of like a a big sort of tentpole milestone year for the franchise probably means that we're looking at that being in 2027 now uh I can understand a little bit because we did have a massive 3D Donkey Kong game coming out in in 2025 so maybe space them out a little bit so you get two or three major platformers like this over the course of the Switch 2's generation um but it is a little bit disappointing but it is what it is and as for Star Fox that's a really peculiar one to me because I don't really know how successful a game like that's going to be uh Star Fox isn't as popular as I think a lot of sort of fans of the games industry probably make Star Fox seem more popular than it is I think outside of outside of the sort of niche gaming culture I don't think Star Fox quite has the draw is it that it used to anymore so we'll have to see whether this takes off maybe the movie's all it needs to reignite that spark that Star Fox used to have but it has been such a long time with next to no Star Fox of any note that that uh this one might have a little bit of a uh rough road ahead of it but we'll see but again lots of coming up I think there's also rumors that the Rocky Ruin and a Time Remake will come with a dedicated uh Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 edition so um you know if you're looking for sort of a theme console maybe it's time to wait till later this year as that might be happening as well but again all of this is leaked all of this is just essentially speculation so as you know more be sure to keep posted and otherwise now I'll be back tomorrow for the next year team news of the week so thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next one"