AD
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Cars
Technology
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Filipino
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Lion King’s composer is taking aim at a comedian for mistranslating his song
The situation has boomed into a $27 million lawsuit.
Published 2026-03-27 17:06
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
on the 20th of March 2026 at 07:00
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
on the 18th of March 2026 at 10:30
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
on the 10th of March 2026 at 09:23
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
on the 6th of March 2026 at 12:02
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 13:08
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 11:15
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
on the 4th of March 2026 at 17:00
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
on the 26th of February 2026 at 14:30
More
Videos
GRTV News - Sony raises the price for PlayStation 5 again
on the 27th of March 2026 at 15:42
GRTV News - Fox McCloud will appear The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
on the 27th of March 2026 at 07:54
Xbox Partner Preview March 2026 - Livestream Replay
on the 26th of March 2026 at 18:11
Life is Strange: Reunion - Livestream Replay
on the 26th of March 2026 at 17:42
Saros (Gameplay) - 30 minutes of hard-hitting sci-fi roguelike action
on the 26th of March 2026 at 15:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Sonos Play (Quick Look) - A Versatile Portable Speaker
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:00
Urban Armor Gear Covers for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (Quick Look) - Superior Rugged Protection
on the 26th of March 2026 at 09:22
GRTV News - Square Enix comes out on top of Metacritic's Publisher Rankings
on the 26th of March 2026 at 07:55
GRTV News - Warner Bros. reveals new Lord of the Rings movie from Peter Jackson, Stephen Colbert
on the 25th of March 2026 at 14:11
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Gameplay) - Battlin' Bosses
on the 25th of March 2026 at 11:00
More
Movie Trailers
AlKhallat+: The Series - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:28
Running Point - Season 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:28
Man on Fire - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:28
The House of the Spirits - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:27
Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:27
The End of Oak Street - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:23
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 - Official Trailer
on the 26th of March 2026 at 19:47
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Event (Disney+)
on the 26th of March 2026 at 08:44
Star City - Official Teaser (Apple TV)
on the 26th of March 2026 at 08:44
BTS: THE RETURN - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 26th of March 2026 at 08:43
Lonnie insisted we drop this promo for The Hawk too. It's basically the same as the other two
on the 26th of March 2026 at 08:33
Flunked - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 26th of March 2026 at 08:28
More
Trailers
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Season 03 Multiplayer Maps (PS5 & PS4)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:23
Forever Ago - Re-Announce Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:23
Moosa: Dirty Fate - Announcement & Gameplay Trailer I (PS5)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:23
Alien Deathstorm - Reveal Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:23
Borderlands 4 - Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:23
GigaBash - Final Ascension DLC Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:22
SlashZero - Combat Gameplay Trailer (PS5)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:22
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:22
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection - Launch Trailer
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:22
The Division Resurgence - FREEMEN Faction Introduction
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:22
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage - Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Trailer
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:22
STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - Five Eras Reveal Trailer
on the 27th of March 2026 at 08:22
More
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
More