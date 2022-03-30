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GRTV News - Warner Bros. reveals new Lord of the Rings movie from Peter Jackson, Stephen Colbert

Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past takes place after the main trilogy.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and on the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking about the new Warner Bros Lord of the Rings movie which is coming from Peter Jackson in collaboration with none other than Stephen Colbert, who you may know from his late night television show that was I believe cancelled, I can't remember, I can't keep up with the amount of late night shows American television has, too many if you ask me, but I don't watch them anyway so it doesn't matter. Anyway, the main point of today's news is not late night television in America but it is another Lord of the Rings movie being announced. This one is taking place or coming to our screens after The Lord of the Rings The Hunt for Gollum which is still on track for its 2027 premiere and this one is going to be working title The Lord of the Rings The Shadows of the Past. So this comes from Warner Bros posting a video to honour Tolkien Reading Day, which I didn't know was an official day but I guess now it is, and they did so by giving us a special message from Peter Jackson which he then tossed over to Stephen Colbert who talked about his Lord of the Rings project which is a pretty interesting tale as he was reading through the books, which he does so quite often, Stephen Colbert is a huge nerd, he's a huge Lord of the Rings fan and he was basically saying that while he loves the film adaptations, they missed two chapters in The Fellowship of the Ring, chapters three is Company and Fog on the Barrow Dams, those are chapters three and six of the first book. Now obviously you can't go back and sort of redo the original film with those chapters included and the content of them included and so instead Colbert is adapting that story in a new film which is set after Frodo's passing. Specifically I'll read the logline for you now. Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo, Sam, Mary and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile Sam's daughter Elinor has discovered a long buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began. So when it says Frodo's passing here as well I think it obviously means where he goes on the ships with the elves. Been a while since I've watched it, pretty sure that he doesn't just like, you know, die. But yeah, that's the sort of general plot of the film. It's made with Stephen Colbert working alongside his son who's a screenwriter, Peter Magee, who's also contacted Peter Jackson who obviously created both the Hobbit trilogy and the Lord of the Rings trilogy back in the day and Philip of Boyens who helped bring those trilogies to life as one of the main screenwriters working with Jackson as well back for Warner Bros in the early 2000s. So as I said this is going to be coming to our screens after the Lord of the Rings Hunt for Gollum. There's no specific release year yet for that but it's in development and it shows that Warner Bros is nowhere near giving up on the Lord of the Rings as a franchise as of yet. Do you think this is a good idea for a movie? Do you resent this idea for a movie? Do you think Warner Bros should just move on from this aspect of the Lord of the Rings as a franchise? Let me know about it more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV news."

"Goodbye!"

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