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Star Wars: New Jedi Order

BB-8’s actor would snap at the chance to return as the droid in the upcoming Star Wars: New Jedi Order

We spoke with actor and puppeteer Brian Herring.

GR Misc

Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing

Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing

Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing

OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing

Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing

Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing

World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters

Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters
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Videos

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Movie Trailers

The Furious - Official Trailer

The Furious - Official Trailer
Untold: Jail Blazers - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Untold: Jail Blazers - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Devil May Cry: Season 2 - Official Teaser (Netflix)

Devil May Cry: Season 2 - Official Teaser (Netflix)
Unchosen - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Unchosen - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Bridgerton Season 5 - Official Announcement (Netflix)

Bridgerton Season 5 - Official Announcement (Netflix)
Je m'appelle Agneta - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Je m'appelle Agneta - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Carolina Caroline - Official Teaser Trailer

Carolina Caroline - Official Teaser Trailer
Dutton Ranch - Official Teaser (Paramount+)

Dutton Ranch - Official Teaser (Paramount+)
A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough - Official Trailer (Netflix)

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Hacks Season 5 - Official Trailer (HBO Max)

Hacks Season 5 - Official Trailer (HBO Max)
Moana - Official Trailer

Moana - Official Trailer
The Mandalorian and Grogu - U.S. TV Spot

The Mandalorian and Grogu - U.S. TV Spot
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Trailers

Minimo - Announcement Trailer

Minimo - Announcement Trailer
FIFA Heroes - Reveal Trailer

FIFA Heroes - Reveal Trailer
Payday: Aces High - Reveal Trailer

Payday: Aces High - Reveal Trailer
RoadCraft - Reclaim Expansion Trailer (PS5)

RoadCraft - Reclaim Expansion Trailer (PS5)
Beat the Beats VR - Major Free Content Update Trailer (PS VR2)

Beat the Beats VR - Major Free Content Update Trailer (PS VR2)
Rainbow Six Siege - Tubarao Elite Trailer

Rainbow Six Siege - Tubarao Elite Trailer
Minecraft - Tiny Takeover Drop (PS5 & PS4)

Minecraft - Tiny Takeover Drop (PS5 & PS4)
Apex Legends - Aftershock Event Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Apex Legends - Aftershock Event Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Farming Simulator 25 - Vredo Pack Launch Trailer (PS5)

Farming Simulator 25 - Vredo Pack Launch Trailer (PS5)
Invincible VS - Titan Gameplay Trailer (PS5)

Invincible VS - Titan Gameplay Trailer (PS5)
Remembering 30 Years of History - Tales of 30th Anniversary Museum Walkthrough in Shibuya

Remembering 30 Years of History - Tales of 30th Anniversary Museum Walkthrough in Shibuya
Virtual Hunter - Official New Release Date Trailer (PSVR2)

Virtual Hunter - Official New Release Date Trailer (PSVR2)
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Events

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