GRTV News - Nintendo reportedly cutting back Switch 2 production by more than 30%

Is the momentum of the Nintendo Switch 2 slowing down?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking about Nintendo potentially cutting back the Switch 2 production by around 30%. Now, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a history making console, this thing has broken the record, I believe it's the fastest selling video game console of all time, if not, it's definitely Nintendo's fastest selling system as it's already sold 17.37 million units as of the last quarterly report from Nintendo. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that that momentum is going to be carried all throughout the years that it's available for. We've seen games consoles in the past have tremendous upticks after a slow launch, we've seen it reverse as well and it seems like the Nintendo Switch 2's momentum might be stalling slightly, at the very least especially in the US market because Bloomberg reports that Nintendo is planning on cutting back for this quarter and into April it's Nintendo Switch 2 production by about 30%. That extends to make the Nintendo Switch 2 production drop from 6 million units to 4 million units which is still a lot of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles out there and I don't think that it's going to mean that there's going to be any shortage of them if you're looking for one out in the wild in the coming months. However, as we see here this is clearly something that has been caused by a bit of a downturn in terms of demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 over the holiday period. When it first launched the Nintendo Switch 2 was bought like mad, people went crazy for this console even though it had very, very few launch games, it really only had Mario Kart World to sort of bring players in from a Nintendo first party perspective but third party games like Cyberpunk 2077 really showed the power of this system and for those that were interested in that and having a more powerful handhold at their disposal as well as it being probably one of the cheapest new consoles on the market at the time of writing really considering it's $450 which yes is expensive for the game console that you get compared to the power of a Playstation 5 or an Xbox Series X slash S but if you look at the upper tier of those models, what can't you do with them, you can't take them on the game. So we're also looking for some uncertain times in gaming hardware just in general with there being the increased cost of RAM likely to drive up things like console prices so it's a pretty uncertain time to be into gaming at the minute and yeah I think that this is quite a logical move from Nintendo to not necessarily like whole production, I don't see this as a real sign of doom or anything like that for Nintendo, the Nintendo Switch 2 is still an incredibly well selling console, I think it just needs a few more games like when Pokemon Winds and Waves comes out next year, like when, gosh what else have they got coming out, when some more first party games come out for the Nintendo Switch 2 that really bring it's old franchises back to the fore then I think we're going to see a lot more of these consoles shift. It'll also help I think when the Nintendo Switch 2 diversifies a bit, at the minute we've just got the sort of black one with the blue and red joycons but if there was a bit more personality in the way that you could have your own Switch, something like a specific Switch console tied to a game for example, then I think we would definitely see these console sales tick up once more, hopefully there'll be something like that for Winds and Waves. Oh we've also got the Dusk Bloods coming out in two months, haven't heard much about that, well in any way that aside let me know if you bought a Switch 2, if you're loving having a Switch 2, if you're currently looking for a Switch 2 or if you're not interested at all and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye!"