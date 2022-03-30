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Videos
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary had a very strong opening weekend
It’s the biggest opening of the year so far.
Published 2026-03-24 08:16
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
on the 20th of March 2026 at 07:00
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
on the 18th of March 2026 at 10:30
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
on the 10th of March 2026 at 09:23
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
on the 6th of March 2026 at 12:02
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 13:08
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 11:15
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
on the 4th of March 2026 at 17:00
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
on the 26th of February 2026 at 14:30
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 24th of February 2026 at 13:12
Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters
on the 17th of February 2026 at 21:00
MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing
on the 13th of February 2026 at 15:18
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Videos
MacBook Neo (Quick Look) - A Budget Apple Laptop
on the 24th of March 2026 at 08:51
GRTV News - Capcom issues a firm statement on its AI-stance
on the 24th of March 2026 at 08:13
Dark Forces Remaster, Sequel Trilogy, and all things Star Wars - Brian "BB-8" Herring Interview
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 15:10
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Perfect Order (Quick Look) - Devastating Decks
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:54
GRTV News - Dragon's Dogma 2 fans think Capcom is teasing an expansion in anniversary artwork
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 12:41
GRTV News - Crimson Desert has AI-generated artwork
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 08:11
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Product Presentation #2 (Software)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:00
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Product Presentation #1 (Hardware)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:00
Dbrand Covers & Skins for Samsung Galaxay S26 Ultra (Quick Look) - Precisely Fit
on the 22nd of March 2026 at 08:48
Digital Dream Labs Vector 2.0 (Quick Look) - More Than a Robot Companion
on the 21st of March 2026 at 11:22
Crimson Desert - Livestream Replay
on the 20th of March 2026 at 19:30
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Movie Trailers
Carolina Caroline - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 24th of March 2026 at 09:02
Dutton Ranch - Official Teaser (Paramount+)
on the 24th of March 2026 at 07:19
A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 24th of March 2026 at 07:19
Hacks Season 5 - Official Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 24th of March 2026 at 07:19
Moana - Official Trailer
on the 24th of March 2026 at 07:01
The Mandalorian and Grogu - U.S. TV Spot
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 12:56
The Madison - Final Trailer (Paramount+)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:39
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:39
Wild Horse Nine - Official Trailer
on the 20th of March 2026 at 14:38
Balls Up - Official Red Band Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 20th of March 2026 at 08:00
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Title Reveal (2027 Movie)
on the 19th of March 2026 at 14:02
Beast - Official Trailer
on the 19th of March 2026 at 11:08
More
Trailers
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 - V2 Gundam
on the 24th of March 2026 at 07:19
Samson - Development Diary: Missions & Jobs
on the 24th of March 2026 at 07:15
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Something is coming...
on the 24th of March 2026 at 05:33
Marathon - Thief Shell Cinematic
on the 24th of March 2026 at 05:32
Annulus - Release Date Cinematic
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 09:43
Spook-A-Boo - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:40
Borderlands 4 - C4SH (High Roller) Character Short (PS5)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:40
My Hero Ultra Rumble - Season 16 Trailer
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:40
Voidwrought - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:30
Hard West 2 - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:29
Rubato - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:29
Honkai: Star Rail - Ashveil Character Trailer 'The Wolf is Coming' (PS5)
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 07:29
More
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
More