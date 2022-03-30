GRTV News - Capcom issues a firm statement on its AI-stance

The famed Japanese company won't use generated assets even if it will incorporate the technology elsewhere.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today what we're going to be talking about is Capcom, because recently Capcom has been, let's say, caught unawares when a bunch of their games appeared in the Nvidia DLSS 5 announcement video, and obviously DLSS 5 featured a, well, led to a lot of backlash, and then Capcom came out and basically said yeah we didn't necessarily agree to this, we didn't want to be focused in here, and now obviously this has led to the next stage of Capcom's sort of anti-AI stance, which is a new statement, where they basically said that when it comes to game development they won't be using any generated assets in the future, so in a world where AI is becoming increasingly apparent and increasingly built into daily workflows, Capcom is once again doing what a lot of companies won't do, taking a firm stance and saying we're not going to use it that way, making Capcom again one of the gold standard developers and video game companies in the industry, but anyway, let's dive on in, so yeah Capcom details how they will use AI in game development going forward, they're not going to implement any AI generated assets into their games, but they will use it to improve efficiency and productivity, so yeah now Capcom is also weighing in on the discussion about the use of AI in game development, Japanese outlet Gamespark via Automaton reports that the company has chosen to clarify how it plans to use the technology going forward, during a presentation to its shareholders they say that people will continue to develop the company's games, but that they will use AI to streamline development, our company will not be implementing any AI generated assets into our video game content, on the other hand going forward we plan to actively utilise this technology in order to improve efficiency and productivity of game development, it's why we are currently testing out various methods of usage across our departments including graphics, sound and programming, considering how acclaimed, entertaining and best selling Capcom's games have generally been over the past 5-10 years it's perhaps not so surprising that Capcom isn't particularly interested in shaking things up too much, what's your take on this, does this seem like a good and reasonable approach to AI in game development?Now me personally I'd say it's a very good take, I think the one thing that AI can do and again I'm very vocal about this, is that it can help streamline the development of video games and hopefully reduce the costs a little bit as well, that's the biggest vice I think the video games are facing right now, especially the AAA department, is they're too expensive and they take too long to make, they become these almost hit and miss projects where they either sell millions and millions of units or they're currently just flops because they need to shift so much money to pay back the production budgets, if AI can help reduce the amount of time it takes to make video games so that more can be made and likewise reduce the expenses of video games so that they have to sell less copies to be classed as successes, then I think it'll be simply beneficial for the world of video games, but obviously we can't just let AI take over and generated assets are just the worst so I think Capcom has a really firm and admirable stance to AI here where we're going to completely avoid the generated AI assets, just trash, and instead what we're going to do is we're going to use it in the way that we think it's best utilised which is in efficiency and streamlining development, so it's particularly nice that Capcom being such a big name and player in the video game space has come out and actively said this in a major sort of bold statement, I do hope now that we start seeing other developers, especially the major publishers and AAA developers of Capcom's style and standard and size, I hope they come out and say similar things as well, just so people know where we stand with AI across video games as a whole because at the moment some of the biggest ones that we have heard issued statements are ones that are saying no no we're going to embrace AI holly like Crafted for example, so yeah Capcom does a lot of things right, they give a lot of games that people want to play, they don't really buy into industry trends all too much and now they're once again proving that Capcom is a company that you, it's hard to dislike really at the moment, that's sort of where Capcom is, they just continue to do things admirably and impressively so credit to Capcom there, but yeah that's all the time that I have today, I could have actually done a quick one today on the Xbox partner preview but consider we'll probably be talking about that on Friday after the show takes place on Thursday evening, I think we'll just save it for then, but yeah otherwise that's all the time that I have so thank you for joining me on today's GRTV news and I'll see you all on the next one tomorrow, take care everyone."