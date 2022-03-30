Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Perfect Order (Quick Look) - Devastating Decks

We take a look at the latest collection of cards that are debuting for the iconic Pokémon The Card Game.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's time for another Pokemon trading card game set, and I know these are coming in thick and fast."
"It is basically just, if you are attuned to this business, then you know that Creature, which does the Pokemon TCG, they launch quite a few sets every single year.So a new set is technically only new for maybe a couple of months, and sometimes even less.And these launches are sometimes staggered because they might happen in Japan first, or China first, or US first, and there might be street dates that it's before the technical launch date."
"And that basically means that it is like two weeks ago since we looked at, I think it was called Ascended Heroes, and now we're sitting here with Perfect Order, the next set, which is crazy.So we've done this a few times before, so I can basically show you again."
"This is an ETB, an Elite Trainer Box, for Perfect Order, where it seems like Cyguard, this legendary Pokemon right here, is sort of the mega chase, or sort of the main booster box hero of this particular set.It seems to me, pretty staggeredly so in a weird way, that this is themed around Cyguard because he was the main sort of legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends CA, which launched last October, but maybe it's just staggered for a reason."
"It uses the same sort of greenish color cue as well.So as I said, this is the ETB, and in an ETB, you get everything you need to sort of start training.That means not just collecting cards, although this does hold quite a lot of distinct packs where you can get the hits if you're a collector, but it also offers you a whole host of different things."
"Again, we've gone over this a couple of times, but let's say, pretend that you're a new boy here.You both get an overview of all of the cards that is contained in the given set, which I think is perfectly nice to see."
"Also, so you can appreciate the illustrations of these cards, even if you don't necessarily have any plans to finish it or go for these really mega high chase cards.As you can see, we're getting to some of the more rare runs back here, and then you have the ultimate chase here, the Mega Cyguard EX, which obviously has this golden hue, but I'm sure you can tell from the amount of gold cards to just the overall vibe that this isn't considered one of the larger sets."
"Technically here, you'll find 120 cards, that is small, like a small portion, 88 main cards and 37 secret rares in total.And let's go back to this real quick, because that is actually like an important thing, because this set introduces, co-introduces, the Mega Evolution Pokémon EX."
"That essentially just means that it's an EX card and a Mega Evolved Pokémon at the same time.So that basically just means that it's another rarity tier that will probably set the collector's market aflame again, because currently, still, we have not seen the interest in Pokémon TCG plateau."
"The rates, like the prices for these cards, even moderately played and used, and even newer cards, which you can just buy readily in booster packs, they are continuing to skyrocket and go up to the point where there is actually currently sort of a backlash to this wave of people trying to stop scalpers buying a bulk of cards so that it can be enjoyed by kids, by people just collecting casually."
"Be that as it may, you can purchase these ETBs right now, although they are hard to come by and they will cost you more than just, you know, the basic rate of this, which I think personally still is a damn shame.I want these things to be readily available because it's trading card games."
"I know there is an inherent value, but it's still a shame.So you can buy the ETB, obviously, then you can buy these small built-in battle sets.We've gone over these before.So you get a bunch of cards and you also get these deck builders right here where there is, you know, the real sort of basic nuts and bolts of what you need alongside these small sort of perfect order pamphlets that will help you get started."
"The point is with these, which feels absolutely ridiculous to point out, the point of the ETB and the built-in battle is that you have the basic building blocks to start battling with your friends.But people buy these in bulk to collect them because they are worth more than you pay for the boxes when they're sealed."
"Be that as it may, I still enjoy Pokemon cards, not in this particular way with my son.So I do think it's interesting when these new sets are launched.Now you know it launches officially on March 27th, but it has already soft launch in physical stores from March 14th, meaning that you may be able to get some, but you might be able to go to a normal store to get one."
"So see you on the next one."