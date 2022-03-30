GRTV News - Dragon's Dogma 2 fans think Capcom is teasing an expansion in anniversary artwork

Is a new DLC coming to Dragon's Dogma 2?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, worldviews, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're talking about Dragon's Dogma 2 and the fact that it may, very much an emphasis on may, have an expansion coming after keen-eyed fans think they've spotted hints to such an expansion in the game's second anniversary post. Now Dragon's Dogma 2, as I say, came out two years ago as of yesterday the 22nd of March 2024 and since then it's received some big changes in terms of patches and things like that, for example some of the endings I believe were changed in early patches, the transport system was changed quite early on, but other than that it's not really received any substantial DLC or expansion content, which is slightly odd considering that usually Capcom does give it's big releases some expansions and some love in that way in the form of DLC, we see it a lot with the Resident Evil series, we've not seen it yet with Monster Hunter Wilds, but that is potentially to be expected as time goes on, although even though it sold 10 million copies Capcom considers Monster Hunter Wilds a bit of a stumbling block so maybe it's moving past that. Dragon's Dogma 2 sold much less than Monster Hunter Wilds actually but it still sold 4 million copies which makes you wonder whether it might be worth revisiting this game in some aspect. Well, anyway, if you were a keen-eyed fan, if you've been on the Reddit, if you've been on Twitter, if you've been looking at the article posted by The Gamer which was sort of looking at this as well, you may have noticed that there's some hints potentially to a new region coming to Dragon's Dogma 2, you can see in the very background of this artwork that this guy at the back that I'm focusing, well I can't, you can't actually see my mouse, anyway, the guy at the back over there, he in the blue, he has his back towards the camera and he's also wearing an outfit that you wouldn't expect to see in Dragon's Dogma 2 considering that it's set in quite a warm climate and he's got quite a wintry outfit on. There's also a letter here which has been translated to say sightings of Griffons flying in from the northern region of Orgon have been confirmed, now Orgon is not included in the game as of the time of writing but it is pointed to perhaps a new region being explored in an expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2. As I say, it does seem around the time that you would get such a significant expansion slash DLC for this game, it's been two years and it could really change up the way that the game is played and perhaps introduce a new load of people into it and be sort of the dark horizon or be like the dark horizon was for Dragon's Dogma 1. Dragon's Dogma 2 was sort of a mixed bag at release, I think a lot of people enjoyed things like the open world, like the visuals and yet at the same time there was a lot of criticism to the way that the combat worked, the way that the open world was and the way that transportation worked and things like that, a lot of mechanics in it that just didn't really click in the way that a lot of people wanted them to. I would compare it a bit to Crimson Desert where it seems like the deeper a lot of people went with it, the more that they found things to be wanting. Crimson Desert obviously is still ongoing with people finding it and making their final judgments, a lot of people are loving it and a lot of people love Dragon's Dogma 2, however perhaps there is some space for it to be evolved, improved upon and a DLC slash expansion would be a great way to reintroduce it in that aspect. Do you think that Dragon's Dogma 2 should get a DLC? Do you think this is a clear hint towards a DLC? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GR2 news, goodbye!"