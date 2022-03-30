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The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Further additions have been confirmed for The Last of Us’ third season

We now know who will be playing Lev and Yara.

GR Misc

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing

Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing

OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing

Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing

Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing

World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters

Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters
MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing

MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing
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Videos

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Movie Trailers

The Mandalorian and Grogu - U.S. TV Spot

The Mandalorian and Grogu - U.S. TV Spot
The Madison - Final Trailer (Paramount+)

The Madison - Final Trailer (Paramount+)
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Wild Horse Nine - Official Trailer

Wild Horse Nine - Official Trailer
Balls Up - Official Red Band Trailer (Prime Video)

Balls Up - Official Red Band Trailer (Prime Video)
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Title Reveal (2027 Movie)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Title Reveal (2027 Movie)
Beast - Official Trailer

Beast - Official Trailer
Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom - Official Trailer

Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom - Official Trailer
The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)

The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
At Home With The Furys - Season 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)

At Home With The Furys - Season 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)
Sheng Wang: Purple - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Sheng Wang: Purple - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Trust Me: The False Prophet - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Trust Me: The False Prophet - Official Trailer (Netflix)
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Trailers

Annulus - Release Date Cinematic

Annulus - Release Date Cinematic
Spook-A-Boo - Announcement Trailer (PS5)

Spook-A-Boo - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
Borderlands 4 - C4SH (High Roller) Character Short (PS5)

Borderlands 4 - C4SH (High Roller) Character Short (PS5)
My Hero Ultra Rumble - Season 16 Trailer

My Hero Ultra Rumble - Season 16 Trailer
Voidwrought - Launch Trailer (PS5)

Voidwrought - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Hard West 2 - Announcement Trailer (PS5)

Hard West 2 - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
Rubato - Launch Trailer (PS5)

Rubato - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Honkai: Star Rail - Ashveil Character Trailer 'The Wolf is Coming' (PS5)

Honkai: Star Rail - Ashveil Character Trailer 'The Wolf is Coming' (PS5)
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls - Amazing Guardians Trailer (PS5 & PC)

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls - Amazing Guardians Trailer (PS5 & PC)
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - City Update 14: The Netherlands and Belgium

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - City Update 14: The Netherlands and Belgium
Minecraft Dungeons II - Announce Trailer

Minecraft Dungeons II - Announce Trailer
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - New Free Characters Update #2

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - New Free Characters Update #2
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Events

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