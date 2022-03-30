GRTV News - Crimson Desert has AI-generated artwork

Despite Pearl Abyss never directly expressing that the technology was used in the game.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching a little bit on Crimson Desert because it's been the launch weekend for the game and that's come with both really impressive things and really positive things but also some less impressive and positive things. For one, it only took the game I think around 14 hours to sell 2 million copies which is a pretty remarkable effort, incredibly fast sales actually that shows that there was an initial very high launch interest in the game. The big question of course with video games is how can it continue building on that? Have we seen all the people who are interested in Crimson Desert already pick up a copy of the game or is there going to be that bleed effect that continues to see millions of copies sold in the months that follow? Obviously that's something we're going to have to just simply wait for but what we do know is that fans have, I mean this is a story that has been going around for a while actually as well, but we do know that fans have noticed that there are AI assets in the game and it's caused Pearl Abyss, the developer of Crimson Desert, to come out and outright apologise. So let's take a look. So yes, Pearl Abyss apologises after AI assets were found in Crimson Desert following reports of technical issues and mixed reception. Pearl Abyss is now facing backlash after players discovered undisclosed AI generated assets in the game. So yeah, it has been a tumultuous launch to say the least for Crimson Desert, a game that has received equal parts praise and criticism yet has sold exceptionally well. But in the shadow of technical issues and questions about the game's quality beyond the technical aspects, the team has now also come under fire due to AI generated graphics that keen-eyed players have spotted. Shortly after launch, observant individuals began to suspect that several of the artworks featured in the game looked very much like they were created by AI. The problem is, this has never been disclosed in advance by Pearl Abyss despite the fact that platforms like Steam now require transparency regarding the use of such technology. So now the developer Pearl Abyss has come forward and apologised. In an official statement, the studio acknowledges that AI was used during development but only in the early stages to quickly generate objects for testing in the game. This was then accidentally left in. In a statement, the team writes, During development, some 2D visual props were created as part of an early stage iteration using experimental AI generative tools. These assets helped us rapidly explore tone and atmosphere in the earlier phases of production. However, our intention has always been for any such assets to be replaced following final work and review by our art and development teams with work that aligned with our quality standards and creative direction. Following reports from our community, we have identified that some of these assets were unintentionally included in the final release. This is not in line with our internal standards and we take full responsibility for it. To fix this, they have begun a comprehensive review of the content in Crimson Desert to identify and replace all AI generated material that remains hidden. At the same time, they promise to review their internal procedures to ensure that situations like these do not occur in the future. Have you spotted any AI assets in Crimson Desert? And that's the official apology from Crimson Desert's developers."
"It doesn't, I actually don't, look, if this is actually the 100% the truth of the matter in that they used it to, you know, perhaps set a precedent for what they were hoping from the game and they were going to replace it and then it was, you know, it was one of the things they forgot to replace. It's a massive game. That's the one thing you will say about Crimson Desert. It's an enormous game. So if this is the case that they simply, it simply went through their quality assurance program and didn't get picked up, whatever, you know, if they replace it soon and that's it, that's the long and short of it. Like we, you know, we mess around with generative AI just to set a baseline for it, but ultimately everything that's in the game is handcrafted by our art team. I don't really have much of an issue with this at all. One of the things that takes the longest amount of time with video games, it's just putting all the pieces in place. So if you can use AI systems to speed this up a little bit, you know, I'm not, you know, I'm not saying rely on AI generated concept art and stuff like that, but you know, just for things that are in the grand scheme of things, like artwork on the walls of buildings in video games that are generally speaking more minor picture sort of parts of the game, I don't mind them using these things and saying like, we'll just stick something in there from Clipart or something like that for the time being and we'll replace it when we get closer to launch. I don't mind that, but at the same time, you can't have things like this creeping into the launch build, especially if you're not going to go and actively tell people that in the development of the game, we did sort of fit around with generative AI just to sort of plug some gaps and help us get over the line. So I don't really mind that they used it as long as this is the extent of which they used it, because if it ultimately comes out that generative AI played a bigger part in the development of Crimson Desert, then we're going to start having different sort of issues with the game. But fair play to Pearl Abyss for coming out, putting a statement out there, getting ahead of the situation and being transparent about it. That's what you want from developers, to just be honest and just to be clear with the community. And that's one thing that Pearl Abyss has done pretty much all the way through the development, even though people for some reason have been burying them for not doing that. So, but yeah, anyway, there's plenty of time now for Crimson Desert to continue to sell and to improve. And I think that's the one thing that the community needs to do is they need to start, well, as they are, they need to continue listening to the feedback of fans and just continue addressing these things that are the larger gripes from the community, like the controls and stuff. And I believe that they are putting out a patch that is starting to tackle these things today. So, yeah, interested in all the same, but ultimately you don't want to see AI in games, in launch builds of games, but if it can speed up the development process, and this is something I'm very vocal about, because if you can make games quicker and more cost efficiently, then it's just going to be better for everyone involved, I think. So if AI can be used to streamline the development process a little bit, but ultimately not play any part or play any, you know, have any sort of remains left in the launch build, I'm not hugely concerned about it personally, myself, but we'll see how this ultimately translates in the future. But the key thing to note is that, yes, there's artwork that you're looking at in Crimson Desert. And yeah, they look a little bit funky, that's because an AI has made them. But anyway, that's all the time that I have. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRTV News of the Week. So until then, hope you enjoy your Monday and I'll see you on that one."