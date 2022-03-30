Dbrand Covers & Skins for Samsung Galaxay S26 Ultra (Quick Look) - Precisely Fit

Customise and make your Samsung phone your own with this collection of striking skins and covers.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Samsung just recently, a little late, released the S26 Ultra, which will remain their flagship for most of 2026."
"It is, well it continues to be a very popular phone, but when companies like Samsung launches their major smartphones, their flagships, well then it's also a good excuse for us to look at some of our favorite accessory partners, and well the favorite is obviously dbrand."
"That is not just because of the quality of the cases that they put out, but also because that there are so many ways in which you can engage with dbrand's products and get something pretty unique out of it, and that is what I'm showing you here today.So first and foremost, I wanted to just give you a look at the way that dbrand packages these things."
"I just think it's enigmatic, it's subtle, it's just so good looking.This is obviously the tank case, one of the newest members of the dbrand case family, so if you remove this, you get this bad boy right here.It is not my style immediately, but it is a cool thing, I have to say, and very sort of purposefully built and designed."
"Now obviously you're thinking, what is this circular array here in the middle?Well, it is magnetic Qi 2.2 enabled charging magnets, meaning that this will just completely without any hassle from you, attach to any MagSafe charger that you might have, or PixelSnap enabled charger that you might have."
"That means that the S26 Ultra on its own does not have the magnetic Qi 2.2 charging array so that it can do these things without help from a case, but dbrand will restore the functionality that the phone ought to have had in the first place.So you can buy the tank case, but obviously dbrand built their reputation on skins."
"This is a personal favorite of mine, they gave it to us alongside these this time around, and it kind of, it's this really sort of pseudo old school tech vinyl skin where there is an actual 3D effect, I can't show this to you obviously, but there is these small little sort of circuitry bits that is in this graphic have a 3D effect, they sort of stick out a little bit, and I just think it's an absolutely fantastic way of giving your phone texture and personality at the same time."
"Now obviously there are several ways in which one can do this, so you can also choose to protect it with the Prism 2.0, it is something that we have taken a look at for a number of different times and for a number of different reasons, but here it is again.So when you get your Prism, you have this little installation tray which comes alongside a cleaning kit, and for the price of I think $34, you get two, which I think is nice."
"So if one cracks, well then you can simply reapply another.So what you basically do is that you put this over the screen of your phone, you clean it with the cleaning kit beforehand, then you pull this pull tab, run your finger down here, and it will automatically apply suction and press from the middle and outwards so that you can very easily do a little squeegee to push out the remaining air bubbles."
"A fantastic way, there is a lot of copycats right now, but dbrand were among the first, if not the first, to apply screen protectors like this, and it has completely revolutionized the genre ever since.That also means that this rarely has any, I've applied a lot of these now, and they work flawlessly every single time."
"If you want to go more subtle, well then you have something like the Ghost Case, which obviously is simpler in its basic sort of aesthetic outline, so I can very quickly remove this so you can see how it looks.So that is a basic transparent backplate alongside this more rugged outside frame, which will absorb the bumps should something happen to it."
"It also has, as you can probably tell by this, the G2.2 magnetic wireless charging coil alignment built right in.They also went back to the drawing board after some controversy, and what ended up happening was that they promised that this won't yellow over time."
"Something that happens to a lot of their cheaper competitors is that with this transparent plastic, what happens a lot of the time is that just by using it, it will yellow, which looks less than ideal.So a lot of stuff that you can buy from dbrand."
"You also get the Grip Case, which you can obviously apply these skins to, and there's a lot of other stuff that we've taken a look at just in recent years, from their kill switches to their console skins, a lot of good stuff.So for more on dbrand, stay tuned to Game Master."
"Bye."