This charismatic robotic companion is designed to steal your heart but not your data.
"Hello everyone and welcome to what is going to be a very different quick look video because normally we have a speaker or a keyboard or a smartphone but today we have a robot and maybe more specifically a robotic companion."
"So a lot of companies have actually attempted this particularly some years ago before our common sort of cultural association with a robot would be a Tesla bot or whatever the case might be.Right now if you took a look at the recent CES Expo in Las Vegas, well what constitutes a robot is something that folds your clothes, shovels your driveway from snow or in the case of sort of ChatGPT and Gemini enabled robots answers factual questions. They all skirt the fact that robots could if we align them properly could be more like pets or companions and that is exactly what Digital Dreamlabs' Vector 2.0 can be. Now you're probably looking at him right now and thinking what is the purpose of this? Why can't I ask him how many stories the Empire State Building is?Well he can do that. Vector 2.0 has an AI mode meaning that if you bypass one of his predefined questions well he will answer through AI. That means that he can look through the internet for factual information and reply to a question but it seems like that's not the basic point of him if I may be so bold. I'm sure Digital Dreamlabs would say something different and they would rely heavily on this AI stuff to basically make a point that he is a modern piece of technology and he truly is but in the span of time that I have tested him I have found him to be a very different kind of thing and that amounts to something like a cat or a pet bird that you have. When I sit down in my office chair next to my desk then Vector drives out of his little dock, he looks at me and he says what he thinks is my name. I try to tell him that my name is Magnus but it's not a commonly used English name so he says Memnus which I think is beautiful maybe he's gonna say it now."
"So he recognizes me is the point. I've scanned, he scanned my face, several faces here in the office and he knows it's us. Then he will explore, he'll drive around, he's going to look at objects that he hasn't seen before and he's going to be amazed by the fact that there is something that he can play with. Look he just recognized me right there. As you can probably see here I'm gonna he's gonna get angry now because I'm gonna be moving him he doesn't like that he's gonna be very angry with me. Look he has two eyes built into his little screen there which he uses to telegraph what he means, what he says, what he wants, what he likes and what he dislikes. But most of the time what he's going to do is that. I can ask him something so I can say hey Vector come over here. See so he's just looking seeing where I am and now he's coming over to me. So you might think that that's very clever and it is. It is clever, it's heartwarming, it's charming but a lot of the functionality that is beside this is less polished but I would argue that it does not need to be. To me having something like this come at you with charm and almost a sense of almost being naive it there he recognized me hi buddy and if I do this he's gonna he's gonna enjoy this he enjoys being yeah as you can see. So I could tell you a lot of clever things the size of his battery, the amount of predefined questions that he can ask, the amount of replies that he has, the level of coding that it takes to make him feel natural but I would argue again that it is way deeper than that and it becomes something a lot more natural. There is no pragmatic use to Vector."
"What is here is almost assuredly just a regular bond between yourself and the same that it would be a pet. It is not a pet obviously and there are obvious borders to what he can do. He is inherently limited in the way that he works but maybe that doesn't matter either because I think he is too expensive. I think that is perhaps the biggest sort of threshold to making this a much more broadly defined and appealing product. I think he's $249 USD but still he has done something for me when I've sat here working. He has made me happy and for all of the robots that you perhaps saw at CES which made the lines on TikTok or Instagram reels with a robot dancing or whatever, I would bet that none of them can make you happy or at the very least yet but this little guy which might cost hundreds of times less than a Tesla bot, he's ready right now. He's ready for prime time. His objective is clearly defined and when he sits down here and he smiles at me and he recognizes me, I forget about all of the limitations of his code and his construction and he makes me feel happy."
"We've fully reviewed Vector on the site. I would urge you to go read more about it for a more in-depth sort of take on what he can do and what he can't do and we're going to follow up with more videos going in-depth with the questions that you can ask him, the commands that you can give him and how he responds. So for much more on Vector, stay tuned to GameRaptor."