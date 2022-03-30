GRTV News - CD Projekt Red confirms it'll release an unannounced project in the coming quarters

Is The Witcher 3 DLC confirmed?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Hi, I'm Jonah Reduva, today we're talking about CD Projekt Red, their latest financials are out and they confirmed something very interesting about an unannounced project getting published potentially this year, definitely within the next few quarters which would stretch on to around this time in 2027 considering the way that the financial year works compared to the calendar year, however this ties into a lot of conversation and a lot of rumours and speculation that has happened about a potential third Witcher 3 expansion, so if you're not quite caught up, at the end of last year there was an insider, an analyst who said that basically CD Projekt Red to bridge the gap between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4 is working on a third expansion for The Witcher 3 which will be releasing sometime this year, now we've not heard anything official on that but we have heard more things potentially about this expansion from analysts including the fact that it could be set near Velen, the fact that it could be launching in September and the fact that it's being developed in collaboration with False Theory who are also on The Witcher 1 remake, so when we look at this again there's been nothing officially confirmed that this is going to be the third expansion for The Witcher 3 but as Synth Potato found through looking through the financial report, we see a post basically saying in the coming quarters the studio will focus primarily on further development work on ongoing projects, we also plan to publish one of the heretofore unannounced gaming projects, so they're working currently on The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk's 2077 sequel, a new IP called Project HADAR, Project Sirius which I believe is either The Witcher 1 remake or it's another new Witcher game, I'm not entirely sure on that but we'll see how it shapes up anyway and then there's also this unannounced project that is none of those games and is set to be released potentially soon, you would hope that there would be a reveal for this quite soon, there could be something coming in summer, around Summer Game Fest but as we do look ahead it's possible as well that CD Projekt Red is such a big developer that they can just handle their own reveal for something like this, in any case again it's nothing official, it's nothing entirely confirmed and even if it is confirmed there's no guarantee this is coming out this year, there's no, there's a plan to publish, there's no absolute guarantee that The Witcher 3 third expansion will come out this year but with The Witcher 4 now having around 500 developers working on it and it having been in the production phase for quite some time, we would hope that there would be a release window heading our way soon because essentially there's not going to be a lot of time otherwise for us to have the same hype train going through from this third Witcher expansion into The Witcher 4 but yeah otherwise I think CD Projekt Red can take their time with it, people do understand that this is one of the best developers still going at the minute and they are one of the largest developers going and they make some of the best games that people have experienced at the very least according to a lot of people so let me know if you're looking forward to The Witcher 3 third expansion or do you think this could be another mystery project entirely? I'll see you next week with some more JRPG news, goodbye!"